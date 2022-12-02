Everything We Know About Snackmasters In 2022

With Christmas and New Year's Eve just around the corner, now's the time that many of us are building an appetite for more food inspiration, and the TV gods have listened.
Snackmasters returns to Channel 9 this December with Season 2, challenging eight of Australia's best chefs in a new cooking competition to see who can crack the snack and win the title of Ultimate Snackmaster.
From Arnott's Tim Tams to Four’N Twenty's classic meat pies and Domino's pepperoni pizza, these professional cooks will be tasked with trying to replicate the taste of these iconic, mouthwatering favourites with a limitless supply of products.
If your tastebuds are already tantalised by these tasty details, read on, as we've got the lowdown on what to expect from the second season of Snackmasters.
Who Are The Hosts?
Former MasterChef Australia star Poh Ling Yeow returns in Season 2 of Snackmasters, alongside co-host and professional chef, Scott Pickett. Former Gogglebox star Yvie Jones also returns to the show, taking viewers behind the scenes and into the factories for a sneak peek of how the snacks are made.
Who Are The Judges?
The judges on Snackmasters Season 2 will change each week, depending on the snack challenge. There will be four experts from the snack factories sitting on a specialist judging panel, and will consider specific elements such as ingredients, shape, size, texture, colour and flavour.
Who Is The Cast?
There are eight professional chefs competing on Snackmasters in 2022.
Adam D’Sylva (Lollo At The W Hotel)
Benjamin Cooper – Chin Chin
Laura Sharrad – Nido Bar | Pasta and Fugazzi Bar & Dining Room, Ex MasterChef Star
Duncan Welgemoed – Africola
Darren Robertson – Three Blue Ducks and Rocker
Vincent Lim – Lawson Chinese Restaurant and TikTok sensation
Jarrod Walsh & Dot Lee – Hartsyard
Sam Young & Grace Chen – S’more
What Is The Air Date?
Snackmasters Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, December 4 at 7pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.
What Are The Snacks?
Arnott’s Tim Tam & Iced Vovo
Domino’s Loaded Pepperoni Cheesy Crust Pizza
Allen’s Lollies: Red Snakes, Green Snakes, Sherbies & Bananas
Snackbrands’ Cheezels & Jumpy’s
Magnum Remixed & Bubble O’Bill
Four’N Twenty Classic Meat Pie & King-Sized Sausage Roll
What Is The Prize?
After starting off with eight chefs, this knockout competition will then see four winners from each heat going on to compete in a gripping semi-final. From there, the two successful chefs will battle it out for the ultimate prize: the trophy and glory of being The Snackmaster champion for 2022.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2022 season of Snackmasters.