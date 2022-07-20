8 Aussie Female Athletes Going For Gold At The 2022 Commonwealth Games

Australia is going for gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with 435 athletes competing at the major sporting event in Birmingham, England.
This year there are 231 female athletes, 203 male athletes and one non-binary athlete on the Australian team — including 351 able-bodied members, 76 Para-sport members, and eight guides, pilots and directors to assist the Para-athletes.
While the athletes have their eyes on coming first on the global stage, there are already some important feats to celebrate, such as Jian Fang Lay (table tennis) and Rachael Grinham (squash) competing in their record-breaking sixth Commonwealth Games — making them the first women to achieve this for Australia.
Here's a roundup of some of the incredibly talented Aussie female athletes to keep an eye out for when the Commonwealth Games take place from Thursday, July 28 to Monday, August 8.