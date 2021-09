Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The 10 Rings Isn’t Just A Box Office Win — It’s The Future Of The MCU

Throughout the MCU's 13-year-long vice grip on the superhero market, the stories have been overwhelmingly white save for the game-changing Blackity-Blackness of Black Panther and its introduction of Wakanda. Phase Four plans to right that wrong by diversifying its ranks , and Shang-Chi is a perfect first deliverable on the franchise's promise. Featuring the MCU's very first all-Asian cast (and pulling heavy hitters like Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung) what unfolds is a tale about family, identity, and personal transformation that's grounded in the rich mythology of Chinese culture. It's a story for all of us, but for so much of the Asian diaspora, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that Shang-Chi is the movie that many people have been hoping and praying for years. From the little details, like the casual placing of shoes by the door, to the implementation of Wing Chun and tai chi-inspired fight scenes as well the frequent Mandarin dialogue throughout, the movie speaks to an authentic experience — a welcome update to the problematic context of the original story of Shang-Chi , which was steeped in racist stereotypes.