From Filming Hours To Stolen Idols: We’ve Answered All Your Burning Survivor Questions

Australian Survivor has always been a fan favourite, and the fact that we're now at Season 10 is proof of that. As this year's contestants compete in the Heroes versus Villains season, we see returning cast members and newcomers go head-to-head in Samoa in a bid to win $500,000.
From the immunity idols to the nail-biting tribal councils, there's plenty to keep viewers hooked to the series that has made household names out of key players such as Shonee Bowtell, George Mladenov and Hayley Leake.
But while we get an insight into a lot of the action through our screens, there are many questions that still go unanswered about behind-the-scenes details that make Survivor the addictive watch that it is.
Advertisement
But that mystery ends here. From what the contestants actually eat to the filming hours and how they deal with their periods, we've rounded up the most frequently asked questions about Australian Survivor and answered them, right here.
Is there an age limit to apply for Australian Survivor?
Australian Survivor contestants have a lot to face — from battling harsh weather conditions to consuming limited food and then putting their bodies through intense physical challenges. Applicants need to be 21 years old or over to apply for the reality show.
What personal items are contestants allowed to bring onto the island?
Survivor contenders can bring five items, in addition to their items of clothing on day one.
Can contestants search through a co-star’s belongings?
The rules of the game state that a contestant can’t go through someone else’s bag or personal belongings.
Can idols be stolen?
As viewers, we've seen contestants sneakily tuck away their found idols into their bags before a challenge or tribal council. But, what are the odds of another cast member stealing them at some point?
The rules state that idols cannot be taken from the bag of another contestant, nor can they be physically snatched from another player. That's good news!
However, if, as in previous seasons like Blood vs Water, an idol is willingly handed over to another player, it then becomes the property of the recipient.
Also, if the idol is left anywhere that is not in the player's bag or on their person, it is fair game and can be ‘stolen’.
Advertisement
What happens when Survivor contestants get their periods?
Shannon Lawson, who competed on Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn in 2021, has explained contestants undergo several medical checks before the show and are given the option to take the contraceptive pill to help manage their cycle if they wish.
"Should we elect to use the pill on the show to help manage or stop our periods, we are absolutely allowed to have them in our medical bag," she previously told Refinery29 Australia.
"Keeping in mind these are your responsibility and should you lose them or run out, producers find it hard to source more for you while filming."
There are no proper flushing toilets during the Survivor experience, but rather a "drop hole" – a toilet seat and a 10-metre-long drop. There, contestants can access pads and tampons, but things can get a bit sticky if your flow is heaviest when you're out at a challenge that's far from camp.
"The upside is you have access to female sanitary products at the drop hole but again need to carry these with you through the day, should you need them," she explained.
"Between challenges, should you need to change your sanitary towels or tampons, it would become a challenge, if access to the drop hole was out of sight and you would need to go behind a tree."
How do Survivor contestants access medication?
There's a dedicated team of medical professionals available to the contestants 24/7, and it's this team who dispenses personal medications or other medical items to the contestants when required.
Advertisement
Can Survivor contestants wear contact lenses?
As someone who wears glasses myself, I've often wondered about this. The answer is, yes! Contestants can wear contact lenses, which will surely be helpful given the array of physical challenges and tasks they face where wearing glasses just may not be practical.
Does clothing have to be pre-approved like the US version of the show?
Yes, the clothing on Australian Survivor is pre-approved to ensure contestants are dressed appropriately for the weather and differently from the rest of the cast.
How many hours a day is the Survivor cast filmed?
What are the contestants allowed to eat?
Survivor cast members are provided daily rations of rice and beans, but they must decide how much or how little to eat of these rations. They can also eat anything they catch or forage on their beach — such as crabs, fish, papayas and coconuts.
Speaking to Refinery29 Australia, 2023 contestant Shonee Bowtell explained the challenges she faced when it came to food this season.
"I don't think there were any pawpaws growing in Samoa. There were coconuts but sometimes, if you eat too much protein, you end up with digestive issues which aren't the best," she said.
"We get rice and beans, but obviously you need to cook those things and it rained so solidly that everything was saturated."
Where in Samoa was the Heroes versus Villains season filmed?
Australian Survivor: Heroes versus Villains was filmed on the island of Upolu.
Advertisement
What mental health services are provided to Survivor contestants?
Producers have confirmed there is a dedicated medical team and psychologist available to the cast at any time during and after the filming of Australian Survivor.