Then there was the process of replicating Anderson’s other famous assets — her surgically enhanced 34DD cup size, not only for the nude scenes, but for the costumes to look accurate on James’ body. “It was really working with Jason and David to figure out how we were going to recreate, like, the side boob for the Baywatch look,” says Lennox. James wore breast prosthetics made of silicone, which Collins says is great for photography since it absorbs light like skin, and moves well. “The trade-off is the weight. It was about three and a half pounds, which isn't bad if you think about it in the long run, but wearing it all day, it does become like a second skin,” he says. The prosthetics are on full display during more intimate scenes, so the chest plate was blended off and into “natural edges,” like the area of her clavicle, and then matched with her natural skin tone and airbrushed with tanning solution. James wasn’t the only one who had to get used to some serious prosthetics — in one unforgettable scene, Stan, as Lee, has a conversation with his prosthetic penis, which was controlled by two puppeteers. (His pierced nipples were also the work of special effects magic.)