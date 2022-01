The Official Trailer For The Fresh Prince Reboot Hints At A Whole New Story

That collaboration brings us Bel-Air, a new drama set to air on Stan . In the first official trailer, released today, we learn that this story won’t stick to The Fresh Prince’s script; Smith and Cooper made quite a few changes. While Will (Jabari Banks) struggles to fit in at his fancy new surroundings, Carlton (played by Olly Sholotan) is actually cool. Unlike her 90s predecessor, this version of fashion icon Hilary (Coco Jones) is dark-skinned. And Uncle Phil? Yeah, he’s fine now. Like, really fine. (Shoutout to Adrian Holmes.) In addition to its jarringly attractive cast , the overall vibe of the new show looks to be much more serious than the original, seemingly delving into the nuances of police brutality and class consciousness in a way that might have proved difficult for a Black sitcom in the 90s.