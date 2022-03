Early reviews of Bel-Air have been notably critical towards the show , taking specific issue with the direction that the Stan remake has gone in with the formerly charming character. Still, as incensed as we are by Carlton’s new tepid politics and his burning anger towards Will, this jarring character interpretation does make a lot of sense. After living a life of being The Only One (if you know, you know), the idea of another cool Black guy showing up out of thin air to steal Carlton’s thunder and his girl is understandably devastating. Will’s very presence in Bel-Air is also cause for alarm, given the fact that he was only able to escape jail time in Philly thanks to some shady dealings by Uncle Phil that could have serious consequences for the rest of the family. As if he’s not carrying enough stress, Carlton’s mental health issues seem to be coming to a head, too; episode five of Bel-Air reveals the severity of his self-medicating with Xanax as a response to the mounting anxiety of trying be the picture of Black excellence at all times and at all costs. We can (and do) hate this version of Carlton, but it’s hard to blame him knowing the full picture — life ain’t easy, even for the other Prince of Bel-Air.