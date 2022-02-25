The best, most compelling characters are often villains, and Sholotan’s Carlton is no exception to that rule. Sure, this is Will’s story, but his beef with Carlton is fueling much of the narrative. The more that Will finds his stride in Bel-Air, the more his cousin comes apart at the seams, and Carlton’s downfall is actually one of the more compelling parts of Bel-Air’s already dramatic plot, a credit to the actor bringing his story to life. Sholotan flexes his acting chops in each scene, expertly depicting a tightly wound Carlton who's just barely keeping it together between each of his sardonic comebacks. General consensus? Carlton is the worst character on Bel-Air right now, and that just means that Sholotan is doing his job.