Here Are The 19 Best Movies On Disney+ Australia Right Now

Disney movies unquestionably evoke warm, fuzzy memories of your favourite childhood cartoons. But the entertainment juggernaut's streaming platform, Disney+ offers more than just fairytale classics, making it a serious contender when it comes to the world of streaming.
Whether you're after romance, drama, horror or comedy, there are plenty of blockbusters to stream that are perfect for a movie night in. Musical lovers are in for a treat with West Side Story and Aladdin, while Marvel fanatics have the likes of Black Panther and Thor Ragnarok to keep them glued to the screen.
Get the popcorn ready as we leave you with a list of the 19 best movies streaming on Disney+ in Australia right now.