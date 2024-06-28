Here’s What’s Coming To Every Australian Streaming Service In July 2024

July is always a big month in the movie world, with the biggest flicks hitting cinema screens. This month, it's the same story on our smaller screens too, with each streaming service being jam-packed with fresh new additions that we're ready to binge the heck out of.
This month, we've got a bit of a diversified offering on streaming services. On the reality TV front, we'll be watching the new season of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle for some lovely mind-numbing fun. Then, we'll be jumping on over to Stan for the premiere of Academy Award nominee The Zone of Interest. Prime Video also has us covered with the release of one of the funnest films of the year so far, Love Lies Bleeding.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ahead, everything that's coming to every Australian streaming service in July 2024, including Netflix, Stan, Apple TV+, BINGE, Prime Video, Disney+, SBS On Demand, ABC iView, Hayu, Paramount+, BritBox and Pedestrian Television.
Netflix
Over on Netflix, we're getting the second serving of one of our favourite reality TV dating shows, Too Hot To Handle.
We'll also be hitting up the new Simone Biles documentary — Simone Biles Rising. The doco follows the athlete as she reenters the Olympic world in Paris, following her withdrawal to take care of her mental health.
- Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 — July 4
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 — July 4
- Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 — July 3
- Desperate Lies — July 5
- The Boyfriend — July 9
- Eva Lasting: Season 2 — July 10
- Receiver — July 10
- Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 — July 10
- Another Self: Season 2 — July 11
- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 — July 11
- Exploding Kittens — July 12
- Miss Night and Day — July 14
- The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 — July 17
- Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 — July 18
- Master of the House — July 18
- Sweet Home: Season 3 — July 19
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 — July 19
- Love of my life — July 24
- Resurrected Rides — July 24
- Kleo: Season 2 — July 25
- The Decameron — July 25
- Tokyo Swindlers — July 25
- Elite: Season 8 — July 26
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 — July 31
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — July 3
- Goyo — July 5
- Wild Wild Punjab — July 10
- Vanished into the Night — July 11
- The Champion — July 12
- Lobola Man — July 12
- Blame the Game — July 12
- Simone Biles Rising — July 17
- Find Me Falling — July 19
- Non Negotiable — July 26
- House of Ga'a — July 26
- Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn — July 9
- Chad Daniels: Empty Nester — July 16
- SPRINT — July 2
- The Man with 1000 Kids — July 3
- Homicide: Los Angeles — July 16
- Skywalkers: A Love Story — July 19
- Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam — July 24
- Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa — July 31
- LALIGA: All Access — July
- Simone Biles Rising — July
- All That Rap — July
- Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters — July 1
- I Saw the Light — July 1
- Father Stu — July 3
- Barbarian — July 4
- Men — July 12
- Titanic — July 15
- The Good Mother — July 19
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 — July 4
- Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 — July 3
- Desperate Lies — July 5
- The Boyfriend — July 9
- Eva Lasting: Season 2 — July 10
- Receiver — July 10
- Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 — July 10
- Another Self: Season 2 — July 11
- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 — July 11
- Exploding Kittens — July 12
- Miss Night and Day — July 14
- The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 — July 17
- Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 — July 18
- Master of the House — July 18
- Sweet Home: Season 3 — July 19
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 — July 19
- Love of my life — July 24
- Resurrected Rides — July 24
- Kleo: Season 2 — July 25
- The Decameron — July 25
- Tokyo Swindlers — July 25
- Elite: Season 8 — July 26
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 — July 31
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — July 3
- Goyo — July 5
- Wild Wild Punjab — July 10
- Vanished into the Night — July 11
- The Champion — July 12
- Lobola Man — July 12
- Blame the Game — July 12
- Simone Biles Rising — July 17
- Find Me Falling — July 19
- Non Negotiable — July 26
- House of Ga'a — July 26
- Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn — July 9
- Chad Daniels: Empty Nester — July 16
- SPRINT — July 2
- The Man with 1000 Kids — July 3
- Homicide: Los Angeles — July 16
- Skywalkers: A Love Story — July 19
- Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam — July 24
- Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa — July 31
- LALIGA: All Access — July
- Simone Biles Rising — July
- All That Rap — July
- Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters — July 1
- I Saw the Light — July 1
- Father Stu — July 3
- Barbarian — July 4
- Men — July 12
- Titanic — July 15
- The Good Mother — July 19
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Stan
It's all happening on the movie front on Stan this month, with a bunch of great recent cinema releases hitting the streaming service. In particular, look out for Academy Award nominee The Zone of Interest that's a gripping and soul-crushing look at the Holocaust.
The bittersweet animated film Robot Dreams will also be landing on July 25, as well as the moving Japanese film (with an excellent soundtrack) Perfect Days the day after, on July 26.
- Hotel Cocaine: Season 1, Episode 3 — July 1
- A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Season 1 - Premiere — July 1
- A Storm Foretold — July 1
- Hostel (2006) — July 1
- Hostel Part II — July 1
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — July 1
- Friends: Seasons 1 – 10 — July 1
- Friends Reunion — July 1
- Stath Lets Flats: Seasons 1 - 3 — July 2
- The Fence — July 2
- StartUp: Seasons 1 - 3 — July 3
- The Florida Project — July 3
- Till the End of the Night — July 3
- Spider-Man: Far From Home — July 4
- The Keeping Room — July 4
- Empire — July 4
- Power Book II: Ghost: Season 4, Episode 5 - Midseason Finale — July 5
- The Killing Kind: Season 1 - Premiere — July 5
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 9, Episode 9 — July 5
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 9, Episode 9 — July 5
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective — July 5
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls — July 5
- Cookie’s Crumby Pictures: Season 1 — July 5
- The Zone of Interest — July 6
- Return to Nim's Island — July 6
- Manny — July 6
- I Am Ali — July 6
- Menendez Brothers: Murder by Media: Season 1 - Premiere — July 7
- Mark Hunt: The Fight Of His Life — July 7
- Healing — July 7
- The Jungle Bunch — July 7
- Hotel Cocaine: Season 1, Episode 4 — July 8
- Shadow (Ying) — July 8
- A Singular Crime — July 8
- All American: Season 6, Episode 14 — July 9
- Showtime — July 9
- Shadow Island — July 9
- Panorama: Beyond Human: Artificial Intelligence and Us - Premiere — July 10
- He Died With A Felafel In His Hand — July 10
- Don't Breathe — July 11
- Our Ties — July 11
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 9, Episode 10 — July 12
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 9, Episode 10 — July 12
- The Serpent Queen: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere — July 12
- Bram Stoker's Dracula — July 12
- Call The Midwife: Season 11 and 2021 Christmas Special — July 12
- A League Of Their Own (1992) — July 13
- Mindscape — July 14
- Put Nonna In The Freezer — July 14
- Hotel Cocaine: Season 1, Episode 5 — July 15
- In the Company of Women — July 15
- All American: Season 6, Episode 15 - Final — July 16
- Girl In Progress — July 16
- Field of Dreams — July 16Momentum Generation — July 16
- Red Planet — July 17
- The Eight Mountains — July 17
- Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story: Season 1 — July 18
- Swimming With Men — July 18
- The Fortress — July 18
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 9, Episode 11 — July 19
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 9, Episode 11 — July 19
- The Serpent Queen: Season 2, Episode 2 — July 19
- The Client List: Seasons 1 - 2 — July 19
- The Client List (2010) — July 19
- Arcardian - Premiere — July 20
- Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the World: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere — July 20
- A Few Good Men — July 20
- Grand Piano — July 21
- The King of Laughter — July 21
- Hotel Cocaine: Season 1, Episode 6 — July 22
- 3/19 — July 22
- Crashed: $800m Festival Fail - Premiere — July 23
- Train Wreck: My Life As An Idiot — July 23
- Me, Myself & Her — July 23
- Devil's Peak: Season 1 - Premiere — July 24
- Eagle vs Shark — July 24
- The Exception — July 24
- Robot Dreams — July 25
- All The Money In The World — July 25
- The Big Hit (2020) — July 25
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 9, Episode 12 - Final — July 26
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 9, Episode 12 - Final — July 26
- The Serpent Queen: Season 2, Episode 3 — July 26
- Perfect Days — July 26
- Seriously Red — July 26
- Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the World: Season 2, Episode 2 — July 27
- Jerry Maguire — July 27
- Swing Kids — July 27
- Bend It Like Beckham — July 28
- A Stroke of Luck — July 28
- Hotel Cocaine: Season 1, Episode 7 — July 29
- Our Idiot Brother — July 29
- Infinitely Polar Bear — July 30
- Beginning — July 30
- Juliet, Naked — July 31
- Inseparables — July 31
- Home: Seasons 1 & 2 — July 31
- A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Season 1 - Premiere — July 1
- A Storm Foretold — July 1
- Hostel (2006) — July 1
- Hostel Part II — July 1
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — July 1
- Friends: Seasons 1 – 10 — July 1
- Friends Reunion — July 1
- Stath Lets Flats: Seasons 1 - 3 — July 2
- The Fence — July 2
- StartUp: Seasons 1 - 3 — July 3
- The Florida Project — July 3
- Till the End of the Night — July 3
- Spider-Man: Far From Home — July 4
- The Keeping Room — July 4
- Empire — July 4
- Power Book II: Ghost: Season 4, Episode 5 - Midseason Finale — July 5
- The Killing Kind: Season 1 - Premiere — July 5
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 9, Episode 9 — July 5
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 9, Episode 9 — July 5
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective — July 5
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls — July 5
- Cookie’s Crumby Pictures: Season 1 — July 5
- The Zone of Interest — July 6
- Return to Nim's Island — July 6
- Manny — July 6
- I Am Ali — July 6
- Menendez Brothers: Murder by Media: Season 1 - Premiere — July 7
- Mark Hunt: The Fight Of His Life — July 7
- Healing — July 7
- The Jungle Bunch — July 7
- Hotel Cocaine: Season 1, Episode 4 — July 8
- Shadow (Ying) — July 8
- A Singular Crime — July 8
- All American: Season 6, Episode 14 — July 9
- Showtime — July 9
- Shadow Island — July 9
- Panorama: Beyond Human: Artificial Intelligence and Us - Premiere — July 10
- He Died With A Felafel In His Hand — July 10
- Don't Breathe — July 11
- Our Ties — July 11
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 9, Episode 10 — July 12
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 9, Episode 10 — July 12
- The Serpent Queen: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere — July 12
- Bram Stoker's Dracula — July 12
- Call The Midwife: Season 11 and 2021 Christmas Special — July 12
- A League Of Their Own (1992) — July 13
- Mindscape — July 14
- Put Nonna In The Freezer — July 14
- Hotel Cocaine: Season 1, Episode 5 — July 15
- In the Company of Women — July 15
- All American: Season 6, Episode 15 - Final — July 16
- Girl In Progress — July 16
- Field of Dreams — July 16Momentum Generation — July 16
- Red Planet — July 17
- The Eight Mountains — July 17
- Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story: Season 1 — July 18
- Swimming With Men — July 18
- The Fortress — July 18
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 9, Episode 11 — July 19
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 9, Episode 11 — July 19
- The Serpent Queen: Season 2, Episode 2 — July 19
- The Client List: Seasons 1 - 2 — July 19
- The Client List (2010) — July 19
- Arcardian - Premiere — July 20
- Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the World: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere — July 20
- A Few Good Men — July 20
- Grand Piano — July 21
- The King of Laughter — July 21
- Hotel Cocaine: Season 1, Episode 6 — July 22
- 3/19 — July 22
- Crashed: $800m Festival Fail - Premiere — July 23
- Train Wreck: My Life As An Idiot — July 23
- Me, Myself & Her — July 23
- Devil's Peak: Season 1 - Premiere — July 24
- Eagle vs Shark — July 24
- The Exception — July 24
- Robot Dreams — July 25
- All The Money In The World — July 25
- The Big Hit (2020) — July 25
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 9, Episode 12 - Final — July 26
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 9, Episode 12 - Final — July 26
- The Serpent Queen: Season 2, Episode 3 — July 26
- Perfect Days — July 26
- Seriously Red — July 26
- Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the World: Season 2, Episode 2 — July 27
- Jerry Maguire — July 27
- Swing Kids — July 27
- Bend It Like Beckham — July 28
- A Stroke of Luck — July 28
- Hotel Cocaine: Season 1, Episode 7 — July 29
- Our Idiot Brother — July 29
- Infinitely Polar Bear — July 30
- Beginning — July 30
- Juliet, Naked — July 31
- Inseparables — July 31
- Home: Seasons 1 & 2 — July 31
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Apple TV+
Over on Apple TV+ this month, our eyes will be on Fly Me To The Moon, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum as a marketer and launch director who team up in the backdrop of NASA's Apollo 11 moon landing.
- Sunny — July 10
- Fly Me to the Moon — July 11
- Me — July 12
- Lady in the Lake — July 19
- Omnivore — July 19
- Time Bandits — July 24
- Women In Blue — July 31
- Fly Me to the Moon — July 11
- Me — July 12
- Lady in the Lake — July 19
- Omnivore — July 19
- Time Bandits — July 24
- Women In Blue — July 31
Pedestrian Television
On Pedestrian Television, we'll be watching Sofia Coppola's classic bubblegum-hued flick, Marie Antoinette.
- American Down Low — July 1
- Center Stage — July 8
- Marie Antoinette — July 8
- 2024 Pedestrian Television Awards — July 18
- Hot Ones — Ongoing
- Center Stage — July 8
- Marie Antoinette — July 8
- 2024 Pedestrian Television Awards — July 18
- Hot Ones — Ongoing
BINGE
Over on Binge, we'll be watching the highly anticipated second season of courthouse drama The Twelve. Starring Sam Neill, the second season follows a brand new selection of jurors who must deliberate after the death of landowner Bernice Price, with his daughter as the suspect.
- Craig Of The Creek, Season 4, Episodes 147,148, 149, 157 — July 1
- Cold Blood, Seasons 8 - 9 — July 1
- The Swingers, Season 4 — July 1
- House of the Dragon, Season 2, Episode 3 — July 1
- The Middle, Season 1 - 3 — July 1
- Countdown to Money In The Bank 2024 — July 1
- The Middle, Seasons 4 - 9 — July 1
- Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14, Episode 9 — July 1
- The New Adventures of Old Christine, Season 1 - 5 — July 1
- Evilside, Season 1 — July 1
- Monk, Season 7 — July 1
- Junior Bake Off Season 9, Episode 11 Finals Week American Day — July 1
- Emmerdale, Episode 9993 — July 1
- Coronation Street, Episode 11286 — July 1
- Promised Land — July 1
- The Family Fang — July 1
- Change Of Habit — July 1
- Monkey Business — July 1
- The Man Without A Star — July 1
- Mechamato, Season 2, Episodes 14 - 26 — July 2
- Costco: Is It Really Worth It? — July 2
- Thou Shalt Not Kill, Season 2 — July 2
- Secrets Of The Hells Angels, Season 1 — July 2
- The First 48, Season 20, Episode 15 — July 2
- Insight, S2024, Episodes 15 - 17 — July 2
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9, Episode 5 — July 2
- Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, Season 3 — July 2
- Real Housewives Of Cheshire, Season 17, Episode 12 — July 2
- Horse Feathers — July 2
- Streets Of Laredo — July 2
- The Day Of The Jackal — July 2
- 24 Hours In Police Custody, Season 5, Episodes 17 - 24 — July 3
- Afterburn, S2024, Episode 27 — July 3
- Outback Truckers, Season 7 — July 3
- Something In The Water — July 3
- Insight, Season 2024, Episode 18 — July 4
- Qi, Season 20 — July 4
- The Great Pottery Throw Down, Season 7, Episode 3 — July 4
- Lewis And Clark, Season 1 — July 5
- Junior Bake Off Season 9 FINALE — July 5
- Gogglebox UK, Season 22, Episode 10 — July 5
- Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr, Season 5, Episode 6 — July 5
- Paediatric Rescue, Season 2 — July 5
- Secrets In The Ice, Season 1 — July 5
- Fantasmas, Season 1, Episode 5 — July 6
- The Great South African Bake Off, Season 4 FINALE — July 6
- Life Below Zero, Season 11, Episodes 13 & 14 — July 6
- Trolls Band Together — July 6
- WWE Money in the Bank 2024 — July 7
- The Graham Norton Show, Season 31, Episode 15 — July 7
- Blow — July 7
- Would I Lie To You?, Season 9 — July 8
- The Vietnam War, Season 1 — July 8
- NXT Heatwave 2024 — July 8
- All American: Homecoming, Season 3 PREMIERE — July 9
- Real Housewives Of Cheshire, Season 17 FINALE — July 9
- The Magician, Season 1 - 5 — July 9
- Bondi Vet, Season 12 — July 9
- Would I Lie To You?, Season 16 PREMIERE — July 10
- Death On The Common: My Mother's Murder — July 10
- Relax, I’m From The Future — July 10
- The Twelve, Season 2 PREMIERE — July 11
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, Season 15 PREMIERE — July 11
- Quad Gods — July 11
- Little People, Big World, Season 16 — July 11
- Teen Torture Inc., Season 1 — July 11
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 PREMIERE — July 12
- The Playboy Murders, Season 2 — July 12
- Murder: Fight For The Truth, Season 1 — July 12
- Fantasmas, Season 1 FINALE — July 13
- Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 22 FINALE — July 13
- Faye — July 14
- Emperor Of Ocean Park, Season 1 PREMIERE — July 15
- Petra: Lost City Of Stone — July 15
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 5 PREMIERE — July 15
- Miller’s Girl — July 15
- Heathrow, Season 7 — July 16
- Saving Lives at Sea, Season 4 — July 17
- Murder In The Red Light, Season 1 — July 18
- Wild, Wild Space — July 18
- The Disappearance Of Gabby Petito, Season 1 — July 18
- Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 — July 19
- Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr, Season 5 FINALE — July 19
- Secrets Of The London Underground, Season 3 — July 19
- Lights Out — July 20
- My Adventures with Superman, Season 2 — July 21
- 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Seasons 5 - 6 — July 22
- Ancient Superstructures, Season 2 — July 22
- The Curse Of Oak Island, Season 11 — July 23
- Forsaken Places, Season 1 — July 23
- No Body Recovered — July 23
- Hidden Histories Of World War II, Season 1 — July 24
- Perfect Pub Walks With Bill Bailey, Season 1 — July 24
- Ancient Egypt: Chronicles Of An Empire, Season 1 — July 24
- White Chicks — July 25
- Swipe, Match, Murder: The Disappearance Of Grace Millane — July 26
- Neanderthal Apocalypse, Season 1 — July 26
- Life Below Zero, Season 11 FINALE — July 27
- Motorway Patrol, Season 17 — July 29
- American Pickers, Season 20 — July 30
- Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune, Season 4 — July 30
- Heliopolis: City Of The Sun — July 31
- A Place In The Sun, Season 15, Episode 1 - 60 — July 31
- Cold Blood, Seasons 8 - 9 — July 1
- The Swingers, Season 4 — July 1
- House of the Dragon, Season 2, Episode 3 — July 1
- The Middle, Season 1 - 3 — July 1
- Countdown to Money In The Bank 2024 — July 1
- The Middle, Seasons 4 - 9 — July 1
- Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14, Episode 9 — July 1
- The New Adventures of Old Christine, Season 1 - 5 — July 1
- Evilside, Season 1 — July 1
- Monk, Season 7 — July 1
- Junior Bake Off Season 9, Episode 11 Finals Week American Day — July 1
- Emmerdale, Episode 9993 — July 1
- Coronation Street, Episode 11286 — July 1
- Promised Land — July 1
- The Family Fang — July 1
- Change Of Habit — July 1
- Monkey Business — July 1
- The Man Without A Star — July 1
- Mechamato, Season 2, Episodes 14 - 26 — July 2
- Costco: Is It Really Worth It? — July 2
- Thou Shalt Not Kill, Season 2 — July 2
- Secrets Of The Hells Angels, Season 1 — July 2
- The First 48, Season 20, Episode 15 — July 2
- Insight, S2024, Episodes 15 - 17 — July 2
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9, Episode 5 — July 2
- Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, Season 3 — July 2
- Real Housewives Of Cheshire, Season 17, Episode 12 — July 2
- Horse Feathers — July 2
- Streets Of Laredo — July 2
- The Day Of The Jackal — July 2
- 24 Hours In Police Custody, Season 5, Episodes 17 - 24 — July 3
- Afterburn, S2024, Episode 27 — July 3
- Outback Truckers, Season 7 — July 3
- Something In The Water — July 3
- Insight, Season 2024, Episode 18 — July 4
- Qi, Season 20 — July 4
- The Great Pottery Throw Down, Season 7, Episode 3 — July 4
- Lewis And Clark, Season 1 — July 5
- Junior Bake Off Season 9 FINALE — July 5
- Gogglebox UK, Season 22, Episode 10 — July 5
- Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr, Season 5, Episode 6 — July 5
- Paediatric Rescue, Season 2 — July 5
- Secrets In The Ice, Season 1 — July 5
- Fantasmas, Season 1, Episode 5 — July 6
- The Great South African Bake Off, Season 4 FINALE — July 6
- Life Below Zero, Season 11, Episodes 13 & 14 — July 6
- Trolls Band Together — July 6
- WWE Money in the Bank 2024 — July 7
- The Graham Norton Show, Season 31, Episode 15 — July 7
- Blow — July 7
- Would I Lie To You?, Season 9 — July 8
- The Vietnam War, Season 1 — July 8
- NXT Heatwave 2024 — July 8
- All American: Homecoming, Season 3 PREMIERE — July 9
- Real Housewives Of Cheshire, Season 17 FINALE — July 9
- The Magician, Season 1 - 5 — July 9
- Bondi Vet, Season 12 — July 9
- Would I Lie To You?, Season 16 PREMIERE — July 10
- Death On The Common: My Mother's Murder — July 10
- Relax, I’m From The Future — July 10
- The Twelve, Season 2 PREMIERE — July 11
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, Season 15 PREMIERE — July 11
- Quad Gods — July 11
- Little People, Big World, Season 16 — July 11
- Teen Torture Inc., Season 1 — July 11
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 PREMIERE — July 12
- The Playboy Murders, Season 2 — July 12
- Murder: Fight For The Truth, Season 1 — July 12
- Fantasmas, Season 1 FINALE — July 13
- Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 22 FINALE — July 13
- Faye — July 14
- Emperor Of Ocean Park, Season 1 PREMIERE — July 15
- Petra: Lost City Of Stone — July 15
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 5 PREMIERE — July 15
- Miller’s Girl — July 15
- Heathrow, Season 7 — July 16
- Saving Lives at Sea, Season 4 — July 17
- Murder In The Red Light, Season 1 — July 18
- Wild, Wild Space — July 18
- The Disappearance Of Gabby Petito, Season 1 — July 18
- Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 — July 19
- Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr, Season 5 FINALE — July 19
- Secrets Of The London Underground, Season 3 — July 19
- Lights Out — July 20
- My Adventures with Superman, Season 2 — July 21
- 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Seasons 5 - 6 — July 22
- Ancient Superstructures, Season 2 — July 22
- The Curse Of Oak Island, Season 11 — July 23
- Forsaken Places, Season 1 — July 23
- No Body Recovered — July 23
- Hidden Histories Of World War II, Season 1 — July 24
- Perfect Pub Walks With Bill Bailey, Season 1 — July 24
- Ancient Egypt: Chronicles Of An Empire, Season 1 — July 24
- White Chicks — July 25
- Swipe, Match, Murder: The Disappearance Of Grace Millane — July 26
- Neanderthal Apocalypse, Season 1 — July 26
- Life Below Zero, Season 11 FINALE — July 27
- Motorway Patrol, Season 17 — July 29
- American Pickers, Season 20 — July 30
- Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune, Season 4 — July 30
- Heliopolis: City Of The Sun — July 31
- A Place In The Sun, Season 15, Episode 1 - 60 — July 31
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Prime Video
On Prime Video, our eyes are on the movie selection with Rose Glass' Love Lies Bleeding finally hitting streaming services. The queer horror film stars Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian in a bodybuilding 'muscle mommy' love story.
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga — (Movie) Available to rent or buy
July
- The Garfield Movie — (Movie) Coming in July, Available to rent or buy
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die — (Movie) Coming in July, Available to rent or buy
- NCIS — June 15
- Dexter — June 22
- Ray Donovan — June 22
- Beverly Hills 90210 — June 29
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 — June 30
- Downton Abbey — July 1
- Twister — July 1
- Max Steel — July 1
- 21 Jump Street — July 1
- 22 Jump Street — July 1
- Tank Girl — July 1
- RoboCop (1987) — July 1
- RoboCop (2014) — July 1
- RoboCop 2 — July 1
- RoboCop 3 — July 1
- Blow Out — July 1
- Space Cadet — July 4
- Butcher's Crossing — July 7
- Law Abiding Citizen — July 7
- Love Lies Bleeding — July 9
- Rocky — July 9
- Rocky II — July 9
- Rocky III — July 9
- Rocky IV — July 9
- Rocky V — July 9
- Rocky Balboa — July 9
- Creed — July 9
- LEGO DC Super Heroes: Batman Beleaguered — July 9
- The Secret Life of Pets 2 — July 9
- Captain Underpants — July 9
- Deepwater Horizon — July 9
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — July 12
- Abominable — July 16
- The Boss Baby — July 16
- Regression — July 17
- My Spy: The Eternal City — July 18
- The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare — July 25
- Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net — July 25
- She's the Man — July 30
- My Music with Rhiannon Giddens S2 — July 4
- Mirzapur S3 — July 5
- Temptation Island: Mexico S1 — July 5
- WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx — July 5
- WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces — July 5
- WNBA: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces — July 7
- Sam Morril: You've Changed S1 — July 9
- Uninterrupted's Top Class Tennis S1 — July 18
- Those About to Die S1 — July 19
- Betty La Fea – The Story Continues S1 — July 19
July
- The Garfield Movie — (Movie) Coming in July, Available to rent or buy
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die — (Movie) Coming in July, Available to rent or buy
- NCIS — June 15
- Dexter — June 22
- Ray Donovan — June 22
- Beverly Hills 90210 — June 29
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 — June 30
- Downton Abbey — July 1
- Twister — July 1
- Max Steel — July 1
- 21 Jump Street — July 1
- 22 Jump Street — July 1
- Tank Girl — July 1
- RoboCop (1987) — July 1
- RoboCop (2014) — July 1
- RoboCop 2 — July 1
- RoboCop 3 — July 1
- Blow Out — July 1
- Space Cadet — July 4
- Butcher's Crossing — July 7
- Law Abiding Citizen — July 7
- Love Lies Bleeding — July 9
- Rocky — July 9
- Rocky II — July 9
- Rocky III — July 9
- Rocky IV — July 9
- Rocky V — July 9
- Rocky Balboa — July 9
- Creed — July 9
- LEGO DC Super Heroes: Batman Beleaguered — July 9
- The Secret Life of Pets 2 — July 9
- Captain Underpants — July 9
- Deepwater Horizon — July 9
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — July 12
- Abominable — July 16
- The Boss Baby — July 16
- Regression — July 17
- My Spy: The Eternal City — July 18
- The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare — July 25
- Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net — July 25
- She's the Man — July 30
- My Music with Rhiannon Giddens S2 — July 4
- Mirzapur S3 — July 5
- Temptation Island: Mexico S1 — July 5
- WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx — July 5
- WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces — July 5
- WNBA: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces — July 7
- Sam Morril: You've Changed S1 — July 9
- Uninterrupted's Top Class Tennis S1 — July 18
- Those About to Die S1 — July 19
- Betty La Fea – The Story Continues S1 — July 19
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Disney+
On Disney+ this month, we'll be watching the feature documentary Brats, which looks into the 'Brat Pack' of the 80s. Director Andrew McCarthy reunites with his fellow Brat Packers, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, and Timothy Hutton.
- Shark Attack 360 — July 1
- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast — July 1
- Baby Sharks in the City — July 1
- Supersized Sharks — July 1
- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks — July 1
- Sharks Gone Viral — July 1
- Sharks vs. Ross Edgley — July 1
- Red Swan: Season 1 (International) — July 3
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 4 — July 3
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Seasons 6-7 — July 3
- Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir — July 3
- Land of Tanabata (International) — July 4
- Brats — July 5
- Macross Delta: Season 1 (International) — July 10
- Macross Frontier: Season 1 (International) — July 10
- Family Guy: Season 22 — July 10
- Wicked Tuna: Season 13 — July 10
- Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer — July 11
- Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country — July 12
- My Home Hero — July 12
- Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre — July 12
- Macross Delta: Zettai Live!!!!!! (International) — July 12
- Macross Frontier: The False Songstress (International) — July 12
- Macross Frontier: The Wings of Farewell (International) — July 12
- Macross Frontier: Labyrinth of Time (International) — July 12
- Descendants: The Rise of Red — July 12
- Descendants Sing-Along — July 12
- Descendants 2 Sing-Along — July 12
- Descendants 3 Sing-Along — July 12
- Wicked Woods: A Descendants Halloween Story — July 12
- America's Funniest Home Videos: Seasons 27-29 — July 17
- American Dad: Season 19 — July 17
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Seasons 1-3 — July 17
- The Boss: Season 3 (International) — July 19
- EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation — July 19
- To Catch a Smuggler: Seasons 2-7 — July 31
- The Acolyte— Finale 17 July
- The Kardashians: Season 5 — Finale 25 July
- FX's Clipped — Finale 2 July
- Criminal Minds: Season 17 — New episodes weekly on Fridays
- Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture — New episodes weekly on Fridays
- The Fable — New episodes weekly on Sundays
- Dino Ranch: Season 3 — 6 x new episodes 24 July
- Mission: Yozakura Family — New episodes weekly on Sundays
- My Name is Gabriel — New episodes weekly on Saturdays
- Pupstruction — 6 x new episodes 24 July
- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast — July 1
- Baby Sharks in the City — July 1
- Supersized Sharks — July 1
- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks — July 1
- Sharks Gone Viral — July 1
- Sharks vs. Ross Edgley — July 1
- Red Swan: Season 1 (International) — July 3
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 4 — July 3
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Seasons 6-7 — July 3
- Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir — July 3
- Land of Tanabata (International) — July 4
- Brats — July 5
- Macross Delta: Season 1 (International) — July 10
- Macross Frontier: Season 1 (International) — July 10
- Family Guy: Season 22 — July 10
- Wicked Tuna: Season 13 — July 10
- Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer — July 11
- Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country — July 12
- My Home Hero — July 12
- Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre — July 12
- Macross Delta: Zettai Live!!!!!! (International) — July 12
- Macross Frontier: The False Songstress (International) — July 12
- Macross Frontier: The Wings of Farewell (International) — July 12
- Macross Frontier: Labyrinth of Time (International) — July 12
- Descendants: The Rise of Red — July 12
- Descendants Sing-Along — July 12
- Descendants 2 Sing-Along — July 12
- Descendants 3 Sing-Along — July 12
- Wicked Woods: A Descendants Halloween Story — July 12
- America's Funniest Home Videos: Seasons 27-29 — July 17
- American Dad: Season 19 — July 17
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Seasons 1-3 — July 17
- The Boss: Season 3 (International) — July 19
- EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation — July 19
- To Catch a Smuggler: Seasons 2-7 — July 31
- The Acolyte— Finale 17 July
- The Kardashians: Season 5 — Finale 25 July
- FX's Clipped — Finale 2 July
- Criminal Minds: Season 17 — New episodes weekly on Fridays
- Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture — New episodes weekly on Fridays
- The Fable — New episodes weekly on Sundays
- Dino Ranch: Season 3 — 6 x new episodes 24 July
- Mission: Yozakura Family — New episodes weekly on Sundays
- My Name is Gabriel — New episodes weekly on Saturdays
- Pupstruction — 6 x new episodes 24 July
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
SBS On Demand
Andrew Garfield girlies will enjoy Under the Banner of Heaven, where the star play Latter-day Saint police detective Jeb Pyre. In the Emmy-nominated miniseries, he's tasked with investigating a case linked to his church that involves the murder of a mother and her baby daughter.
- Under the Banner of Heaven — July 3
- Hudson & Rex — July 6
- Little J & Big Cuz — July 8
- Couples Therapy — July 9
- The Palace — July 11
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel —July 18|
- Spies of Terror — July 18
- Dinosaur — July 22
- We're All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel) — July 29
- Hudson & Rex — July 6
- Little J & Big Cuz — July 8
- Couples Therapy — July 9
- The Palace — July 11
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel —July 18|
- Spies of Terror — July 18
- Dinosaur — July 22
- We're All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel) — July 29
ABC iView
This month, we'll be watching The Last Daughter, a story that follows a young girl who was raised by a white family, and is then returned to the Aboriginal family she's estranged from.
- Troppo — July 5
- Top Pick NAIDOC Awards 2024 — July 6
- I Was Actually There — July 9
- Maggie Beer’s Big Mission — July 9
- Speechless — July 1
- Grand Designs: The Streets — July 4
- Love Your Garden — July 5
- The Last Daughter — July 6
- Little J and Big Cuz — July 8
- Sister Boniface Mysteries — July 13
- Breeders — July 16
- Interview With The Vampire — July 24
- Would I Lie To You — July 25
- Fifteen Love — July 28
- Top Pick NAIDOC Awards 2024 — July 6
- I Was Actually There — July 9
- Maggie Beer’s Big Mission — July 9
- Speechless — July 1
- Grand Designs: The Streets — July 4
- Love Your Garden — July 5
- The Last Daughter — July 6
- Little J and Big Cuz — July 8
- Sister Boniface Mysteries — July 13
- Breeders — July 16
- Interview With The Vampire — July 24
- Would I Lie To You — July 25
- Fifteen Love — July 28
Hayu
Real Housewives fans can enjoy the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which will be landing on Hayu on the same day as the US. We're already ready for the drama.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
- The Real Housewives of Orange County — July 12
- Snapped — July 8
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles — July 11
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Each Monday
- Below Deck Mediterranean — Each Tuesday
- Watch What Happens Live — Each Tuesday - Saturday
- The Real Housewives of Dubai — Each Wednesday
- Accident, Suicide or Murder — Each Sunday
- Deadly Waters with Captain Lee — Each Sunday
- Snapped — July 8
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles — July 11
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Each Monday
- Below Deck Mediterranean — Each Tuesday
- Watch What Happens Live — Each Tuesday - Saturday
- The Real Housewives of Dubai — Each Wednesday
- Accident, Suicide or Murder — Each Sunday
- Deadly Waters with Captain Lee — Each Sunday
BritBox
Keep an eye on Grace, which stars John Simm (Doctor Who) and Richie Campbell (Top Boy) in a mystery drama that follows a hard-working police officer who's given his life to the job.
- Grace — July 2
- Bloodlands — July 25
- Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence — July 11
- British Gardens In Time — July 4
- The Chase — July 18
- Soundproof — July 30
- Bloodlands — July 25
- Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence — July 11
- British Gardens In Time — July 4
- The Chase — July 18
- Soundproof — July 30
Paramount+
- Fake — July 4
- Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years Season Two — July 10
- Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken — July 10
- Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards — July 14
- SpongeBob SquarePants Season 14 — July 15
- Mafia Spies Season One — July 17
- Monster High Season Two — July 17
- Reno 911! Season Eight — July 18
- Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years Season Two — July 10
- Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken — July 10
- Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards — July 14
- SpongeBob SquarePants Season 14 — July 15
- Mafia Spies Season One — July 17
- Monster High Season Two — July 17
- Reno 911! Season Eight — July 18