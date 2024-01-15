Spicy, Silly & Serious: These Are The 12 Best Reality Dating Shows Of All Time

Sometimes when Friday night hits and you finally clock off after a long week of work, all you want to do is whack on a nice piece of mind-numbing television. Enter: the reality TV dating show.
Watching a bunch of singles battle it out for the affections of one (subpar) dude? You got it. Peering in as oldies go on their first date in years? So wholesome! Gleefully enjoying a bunch of queer women dating each other's partners to try and repair their own relationships? Uh, you do you, boo.
Reality television has easily transformed into one of our favourite TV mediums, and we have to say — we think the humble dating show is at the top of the list. They're hot. They're sexy. They're surprisingly wholesome. And they've got lots and lots of drama.
So if you've got the lovebug, you can easily find a new show to binge right on this list. From The Bachelor to Married At First Sight Australia, these are the best reality TV dating shows you should watch.