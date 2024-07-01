Every year, July is undoubtedly the biggest month for movies. As our Northern Hemisphere friends settle into their sweltering summers, they're treated to some of the best film releases of the year (as an example, last year saw the now iconic Barbenheimer go head to head in the cinematic event of the year!). While we're on a different seasonal schedule down here, the chill also makes it the perfect time to retreat to the cinema or nestle in bed with our laptops, bingeing the latest cinematic and television offerings.
We can confirm that we'll have some gems in July 2024 too, as we've come to expect. In Australian cinemas, we'll finally be seeing Yorgos Lanthimos' follow-up to Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness (and hell, we might see another Emma Stone Oscar win because of it!). On the same day, we're also getting the third film in what might be the best horror franchise in recent years — MaXXXine (yes, she's a star!).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Over in the streaming world, there are a couple of titles to keep your eye on. We'll be watching the new season of Australia's own crime drama The Twelve, which hits BINGE on July 11. Elsewhere, we're getting our inner history buffs on with Anthony Hopkins' new ancient Roman show, Those About To Die. And we'll also be getting Olympics fever with the arrival of the new Simone Biles documentary, Simone Biles: Rising.
Ahead, our guide to what to watch in July 2024:
1. Kinds of Kindness
This July, we'll finally be getting Yorgos Lanthimos' highly anticipated film, Kinds of Kindness. The Greek filmmaker's follow-up from the award-winning Poor Things is already set to cause quite the commotion, with a distinct return to form — that is to say, it's deeply uncomfortable. With a stacked cast like Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie and Joe Alwyn, it'll have everyone flocking to the cinemas. But be warned: it's not for the faint of heart.
When: July 11
Where: Cinemas
For: Those who like unsettling movies
Where: Cinemas
For: Those who like unsettling movies
2. Those About to Die
The standout over on Prime Video this month is Those About To Die, a 10-episode series set in ancient Rome that features Sir Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Sara Martins (Death in Paradise), and Tom Hughes (The English). The series dives into the world of the games — chariot racing, gladiator fights and all — and examines a world characterised by bloodlust, greed, power and corruption.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
3. MaXXXine
The final instalment to one of the greatest horror trilogies ever made (coming after its predecessors X and Pearl), MaXXXine is set in 1980s Hollywood, where adult film star and spiring actress Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) finally gets her big break. But as a killer stalks the streets of LA, her sinister past might just be exposed. With a packed cast of women including Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Sophie Thatcher and Halsey, as well as Moses Sumney and Kevin Bacon, this might be one of the most gruesome watches this year.
When: July 11
Where: Cinemas
For: Anyone with dreams — and a taste for horror
Where: Cinemas
For: Anyone with dreams — and a taste for horror
4. The Twelve
The second season of one of Australia's award-winning dramas, The Twelve, is hitting our screens this month. The new season of the courthouse drama follows a brand new selection of jurors who must deliberate a case that sees the death of a landowner, presumably by his daughter. The trial takes place through the eyes of twelve jurors and leading criminal barrister, Brett Colby (Sam Neill).
5. Twisters
We never thought we'd see the day when we'd get a Twisters sequel 28 years after the original, but we're not complaining. Starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Glen Powell, we can expect to see more storm-chasing adventures in the new flick, which is set to be a sensory delight.
When: July 11
Where: Cinemas
For: Nostalgia lovers and action seekers
Where: Cinemas
For: Nostalgia lovers and action seekers
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
6. Simone Biles: Rising
To get you into the Olympics spirit, check out the new documentary on American gymnast Simon Biles, dubbed Simon Biles: Rising. It follows the athlete after 2021, where she shocked the world by pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues. In this documentary, we follow Biles as she prepares to return to Paris 2024.
7. Fly Me To The Moon
Stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum return to our screens this July but this time, in a bit of a different role. This time, they'll star in Fly Me To The Moon, a film that follows a marketer and launch director who team up amidst the backdrop of NASA's Apollo 11 moon landing.
8. Lady in the Lake
Based on the novel by bestselling author Laura Lippman, this new Apple Original stars Moses Ingram and Natalie Portman. After the disappearance of a young girl, the lives of two women converge. Portman plays Maddie Schwartz, a housewife hoping to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, while Ingram stars as Cleo Johnson, a mother navigating the reality of Black Baltimore and struggling to provide for her family. When Maddie becomes entranced by Cleo's mysterious death, a chasm that opens puts everyone in danger.
When: July 19
Where: Apple TV+
For: Fans of twists
Where: Apple TV+
For: Fans of twists
9. The Bikeriders
While The Bikeriders might seem like Austin Butler's movie (and he's fantastic in it), the real star of the show is Jodie Comer, who unsurprisingly steals the show in this motorbike-themed crime drama. Alongside Comer is Tom Hardy, Mike Faist, and Norman Reedus who are all members of a Midwestern motorcycle club-turned-gang.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When: July 4
Where: Cinemas
For: Jodie Comer fans (aka, everyone)
Where: Cinemas
For: Jodie Comer fans (aka, everyone)
10. Master of the House
This thriller from Thailand explores the power imbalance between the wealthy and their servants and how that balance can suddenly shift. Reminiscent of Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, Master of the House follows a family in a power struggle after the death of their patriarch with a diamond empire. However, it's the family's tormented servants that they should be more concerned about.
11. Longlegs
It's a good month to be a horror fan, with Oz Perkin's new film Longlegs finally hitting Aussie screens. FBI agent Lee Harket (Maika Monroe) is assigned to an unsolved case on a serial killer, but as she delves deeper into the investigation, she comes across some unsettling occult evidence and realises that she's connected to the ruthless killer. With an almost unrecognisable Nicholas Cage and a stellar performance from Monroe, Longlegs will crawl under your skin and settle there for a while.
When: July 18
Where: Cinemas
For: Those after a good scare
Where: Cinemas
For: Those after a good scare
12. Cobra Kai
The final season of the TV show based on The Karate Kid is here, with the Emmy-nominated series Cobra Kai back for its sixth and final season. Broken into three parts with the first released this month, we pick up right where we left off. With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.