Every year, July is undoubtedly the biggest month for movies. As our Northern Hemisphere friends settle into their sweltering summers, they're treated to some of the best film releases of the year (as an example, last year saw the now iconic Barbenheimer go head to head in the cinematic event of the year!). While we're on a different seasonal schedule down here, the chill also makes it the perfect time to retreat to the cinema or nestle in bed with our laptops, bingeing the latest cinematic and television offerings.