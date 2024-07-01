The final instalment to one of the greatest horror trilogies ever made (coming after its predecessors X and Pearl), MaXXXine is set in 1980s Hollywood, where adult film star and spiring actress Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) finally gets her big break. But as a killer stalks the streets of LA, her sinister past might just be exposed. With a packed cast of women including Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Sophie Thatcher and Halsey, as well as Moses Sumney and Kevin Bacon, this might be one of the most gruesome watches this year.