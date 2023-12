The somewhat leisurely outfits soon turn into vibrant, adventure-ready outfits, that reflect Bella’s unbound curiosity and imagination, as she leaves the comfort of the only home she’s ever known and gets introduced to the outside world. From then on, it’s an explosion of bold colours and frothy silhouettes that sometimes look straight out of a fashion blogger’s street style photos . There is a ruffled white top and yellow shorts ensemble, which Bella pairs with tiny black sunglasses, a blue cropped jacket, and booties; and a white ruffled top with an ethereal, see-through pink skirt. As Bella is exposed to more things in her travels, her outfits gain layers, too: When she is first introduced to poverty, she becomes aware of her high-class status while wearing a Victorian white puff-sleeve gown.