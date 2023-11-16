At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
"Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue," was once the adage prescribed to brides when planning their wedding day attire. But in 2023, the concept of finding your perfect bridal look can feel a little more complicated.
With an abundance of new wedding dress designers launching every year, and contemporary ready-to-wear brands creating their own bridal lines, these days, it can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to saying 'yes to the dress.'
Our advice? It's best to turn to the experts. That is why we tapped four wedding dress designers — including the creatives behind Grace Loves Lace, Halfpenny London, Rachel Gilbert and Rebecca Vallance — to find out what they foresee as the biggest bridal fashion trends for 2024.
So, what should you be looking for if you're a bride-to-be (or simply like to do your research ahead of time)? Well, according to three out of four of the designers below, floral appliques are set to be everywhere next year. While a close second for the most prominent trend was mini dresses, with half the designers below noting the increase in shorter hemlines, not to mention the importance of accessories. Kate Halfpenny explained that, once again, it's all about the veil, while Rebecca Vallance predicts statement accessories are set to make a comeback.
Without further ado, keep scrolling for the biggest bridal fashion trends to know in 2024, according to designers.
1. Floral Appliques
Megan Ziems (the designer behind Aussie label, Grace Loves Lace), Rachel Gilbert and Kate Halfpenny (of Halfpenny London) all agree: floral appliques are going to be the bridal detail of 2024.
"We’re predicting floral applique to have a real moment! This trend can add the most ethereal and romantic layer to your bridal look, especially through key accessories like a veil," Ziems tells Refinery29 Australia.
"Something else that has really come to the forefront for bridal trends are 3D florals in different variations," Rachel Gilbert adds. "A technique signature to Rachel Gilbert is appliqué details or hand embellishment, and I think this will be a strong theme with 2024 brides."
Halfpenny agrees, saying floral embellishments are set to be the It-item of the season. "I’m heavily inspired by nature so have always had these elements in the collection, but we’re seeing this more and more," she explains. "Brides love our silk organza flowers adorned on their looks."
Interestingly, Halfpenny's flowers come as an eco-conscious addition to your bridal look. "They’re all made from fabric off cuts, too! I love making something so beautiful and precious from what could be considered waste."
2. Mini Dresses
Bridal hemlines are set to rise in 2024, at least that is what Kate Halfpenny foresees for the year. "Brides have been wearing short dresses for registry office weddings forever but the demand has grown so much now as brides continue to experiment with style on their big day or the events surrounding," the designer explains.
Of course, that doesn't mean your look has to make any less impact. "Pair them with an epic cape or veil for the ceremony then rock it alone to dance the night away," Halfpenny added. "Don’t you dare party without one!"
Rachel Gilbert also agrees. "Mini dresses are really having their moment in the wedding industry, that, along with multiple looks," she explained. "We often get brides in our boutiques looking for multiple looks for their wedding. A few of our Rachel Gilbert styles have layering pieces like boleros, capes or removable trains to add to the transformative trend we are seeing more and more."
3. A Return To The Classics
Grace Loves Lace designer, Megan Ziems also predicts that in 2024, brides will make a return to the classics. "Timeless and classic styles will be on the top of the list for brides. Think elegant necklines, with effortless silhouettes that can be styled to suit any wedding theme or event," Ziems tells Refinery29 Australia.
While many of her designs feature elaborate lace (as the name implies), the designer thinks that, in 2024, brides will gravitate toward more minimalist materials. "Fabrics such as silk, crepe and satin are at the forefront of this trend which we can expect to see even more of in 2024!"
4. Bows
While the three other designers above named flowers as the detail of 2024, Rebecca Vallance is putting her bet on bows. "As we see a shift towards more subtle and romantic designs, bows are not going anywhere for 2024. Bows can add a touch of elegance and romance to wedding attire, and their versatility allows them to be incorporated into various elements of bridal fashion, from dresses to accessories," the designer explains. "Since the debut of Rebecca Vallance's inaugural Bridal collection in 2020, bows have consistently remained an integral and defining element."
5. Corsetry
Vallance also spoke to the increasing prominence of corsetry. "Fitted bodices and exposed corsetry are gaining momentum, both in ready-to-wear and bridal collections. This design element fuses the traditional elements of bridal with contemporary trends offering a sophisticated and timeless option for brides," she says.
6. Statement Veils
Next year, veils are set to solidify their status as a must-have once again, according to Kate Halfpenny. "Veils will always be a trend and are such a great way to instantly make any outfit feel bridal," the designer explains. "A fun, chin-length veil with an epic dress is such a great, modern look, or go all out with a textured statement piece like our new Periwinkle veil from Balance, Chapter One. When else can you wear one?"
7. Cowl Necklines
In terms of silhouette, Megan Ziems says, "Brides are already loving the cowl neckline and we expect to see this continue into 2024. The cowl is so flattering for many body types, providing a feminine touch to both modern and vintage-inspired looks."
8. Head-turning Accessories
And finally, Rebecca Vallance also concluded that statement accessories could be any bride's pièce de résistance. "Remarkable earrings and delicate headpieces are effortless ways for brides to elevate their outfits and push traditional boundaries," the designer explains. "Most recently, Rebecca Vallance launched an exclusive jewellery capsule collection with Mytheresa, offering brides and fashion enthusiasts exquisite accessories that capture romance and sophistication."
