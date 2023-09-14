I Kept My Big Fat Queer Wedding A Secret — & I Have No Regrets

Finding the right people to let into the inner circle was vital, so, when our celebrant responded to our enquiry with a sentence along the lines of, “Tradition is just peer pressure from dead old white men anyway”, we knew we’d found the person for the job. We secured a venue that wouldn’t cost us our firstborn (a speakeasy bar) and arranged an amazing, fully vegan menu of canapes and nibbles (much to the disappointment of our devout carnivores). Our wedding stylist was the perfect enabler for our pink and red, space-western, post-apocalyptic Art Deco mushroom theme (trust me, it worked). Then we went about locking in an eclectic line-up of performer friends for a showcase of some of our favourite things. On the line up: a drag queen inspired by the golden age of cinema and Sydney’s Inner West’s most beloved lesbian comedian. But the real stars were our three trusted friends (our insiders) who played host, DJ and welcome committee (two of whom even travelled interstate for the occasion). Special mention to Mr Stanley, the elderly gay pug who was on the welcome committee and also the ring bearer.