I Kept My Big Fat Queer Wedding A Secret — & I Have No Regrets

As for what I wanted? I couldn't put it into words. While I didn’t grow up with fantasies of walking down the aisle in a white dress , I knew there was something in me that yearned to have a wedding and in the process of figuring it all out, I had to reckon with where my desire came from. Was I influenced by all the people who had told me over the years what an amazing wedding I would throw? Did I just want an excuse to turn a look and be the centre of attention? Did I need to share the moment with my family? Did I want the legitimacy of marriage to validate my first visibly queer serious relationship ? The answer to all of the above is a resounding yes. If your decision to have a wedding is in part influenced by social expectations and a bit of egomania, my advice now is to just own it and move on.