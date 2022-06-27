What it’s about: An OG show for anyone who’s familiar with LGBTQ+ romances, The L Word, which ran from 2004 to 2009, was prolific for breaking ground in TV and putting first the stories and experiences of queer women. The series, which focuses on a group of women living in West Hollywood, California, featured TV’s first cast of lesbian and bisexual female characters and broke boundaries at the time for its depiction of queer sex through the female gaze.