This isn’t your mother’s sitcom from the ‘80s. The Fosters follows a family like any other but one that’s rarely been seen on our TV screens, especially back when the show premiered in 2013. Lena and Stef Adams-Foster are an interracial queer couple with five children: one biological, two adopted, and two they initially foster and eventually adopt. Early seasons of the show not only depicted the relationship between Lena and Stef, but also spotlighted their relationship with their son Jude, who — at 13 years old — was among the youngest queer teen characters portrayed on screen, and the first to also be raised by queer parents. Which was BIG