The Last Of Us Creator Is Just As Emotional About Episode 3 As You Are

“Long Long Time” is arguably the best — if not most emotional — episode in an already incredible season, an adaptation that’s been heralded as “ the greatest video game adaptation of all time .” For Druckmann, who helmed the original video game series, taking on an adaptation like this, when video game adaptations have historically been pretty hit and miss (and mostly miss, at that), was nerve-racking. Druckmann says he’s been thinking about this story and these characters for almost 15 years. An early potential film version petered out before he teamed up with HBO and Mazin in 2020. “I think had we stayed with [the film], it would have been a much lesser version of the show and the game,” Druckmann says. “I actually reached a point where I started thinking maybe this thing should never get adapted; because if we can't match the game or top it in some interesting way, then why even do it? It'll just be disappointing to everyone involved and everyone that worked so hard to make the game as special as it was.”