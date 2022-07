The decision to rely on the rape trope is entirely gendered, Snowden says. Aside from a select few shows (like the sexual assault of James Fraser in season one of Outlander), a large number of sexual violence depicted on screen is toward women, specifically, Snowden emphasises, "women with power." The violence is used as something to both diminish their authority and then act as a character flaw that they have to overcome. In the five seasons after Jamie’s sexual assault in Outlander, his wife Claire and daughter Brianna — both strong-willed women — were repeatedly raped , with the encounters used to prompt Jamie to enact revenge or teach each woman some sort of lesson. This is something that we saw consistently throughout Game of Thrones. Both Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) were sexually assaulted and punished through acts of sexual violence. Their vulnerability and powerlessness in those moments are meant to juxtapose their rise to power later in the series. The message here is that they could only come into their power after conquering and moving past their trauma.