In a May 18 blog post , Nick Clegg, the president for global affairs at Meta platforms, wrote that rules and safety features for the metaverse will be different and more proactive than those currently in place on social media platforms, but, in the same post, he continued: "In the physical world, as well as the internet, people shout and swear and do all kinds of unpleasant things that aren't prohibited by law, and they harass and attack people in ways that are. The metaverse will be no different. People who want to misuse technologies will always find ways to do it." In a statement to Refinery29, a Meta spokesperson said: “We want everyone to feel safe on our platforms and we don’t allow this behaviour in Horizon Worlds. Personal Boundary is on by default at almost four feet for non-friends to make it easier to avoid unwanted interactions, and we don’t recommend turning off safety features for people you do not know. We want everyone using our products to have a good experience and easily find the tools that can help in situations like these, so we can investigate and take action.”