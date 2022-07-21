Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Binge In August 2022

Alicia Vrajlal
My fellow Game Of Thrones fans, I'm excited to tell you that the wait is over. The highly anticipated prequel we've all been yearning for is finally here.
Based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novel of the same name, Fire & Blood premieres on Binge this month, taking us back in time, 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones took place.
Telling the story of House Targaryen, the series stars an exciting cast including Aussies Milly Alcock and Ryan Corr plus Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint and Eve Best.
Image courtesy of Binge
House of Dragon premieres on Binge on August 22
Other highlights to look out for on Binge include Season 2 of Taika Waititi's Reservation Dogs and all 11 seasons of Shameless available to view all at once (let the bingefest begin!).
Here is a list of everything coming to Binge in August.

August 1

Westworld, Season 4, Episode 6, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14 FINALE
Married To Medicine Atlanta, Season 9, Episode 4, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Curse Of Oak Island, Season 9, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 9, Episode 18, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 3, Episode 13, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Great Celebrity Bake Off, Season 4, Episode 3, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef, Season 1, Episode 2, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Season 5, Episode 16, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The State We're In: Australia's Border Story, DOCUMENTARY
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, Episode 42, DAILY EPISODES
The Young & The Restless, Season 51, Episode 19, DAILY EPISODES
Coronation Street, Episode 10692, DAILY EPISODES
Emmerdale, Episode 9391, DAILY EPISODES
Eastenders, Episode 6524, DAILY EPISODES

August 2

Industry, Season 2 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Twelve, Season 1, Episode 7, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, Episode 4, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 1, Episode 10, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Roswell, New Mexico, Season 4, Episode 8, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Bake Off: The Professionals, Season 6, Episode 8, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Expert Witness, Season 1, Episodes 11 & 12, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Richard Osman's House Of Games Night, Season 2, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Junior Bake Off, Season 7, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Her Majesty's Prime Ministers, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP

August 3

What We Do In The Shadows, Season 4, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Our House, Season 1 FINALE
All Rise, Season 3, Episode 9, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Murdered At First Sight, Season 1, Episode 6, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Forged In Fire, Season 8, Episode 44, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Afterburn, Season 22, Episode 80, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
24 Hours in Emergency, Season 16, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Ren & Stimpy, Seasons 1-5, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
7 Little Johnstons, Seasons 1-3, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
Hoarders, Season 13, COMPLETE SEASON DROP

August 4

Reservation Dogs, Season 2 DOUBLE EPISODE PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Season 1, Episodes 4 & 5, NEW DOUBLE EPISODES WEEKLY
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, Episode 13, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Elephant Hospital, Season 2, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Season 5, Episode 4, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Celebrity Game Face, Season 3, Episode 7, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Buckhead Shore, Season 1, Episode 2, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
August 5

Alone, Season 9 FINALE 
American Horror Stories, Season 2, Episode 3, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Shameless, Seasons 1-11, BOXSET RELEASE
Rap Sh!t, Season 1, Episode 4, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Southern Charm, Season 8, Episode 7, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Gogglebox UK, Season 18, Episode 13, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Bottom Line, Season 22, Episode 80, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Many Saints of Newark
Father Figures

August 6

The Rehearsal, Season 1, Episode 4, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 20, Episode 22, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Life Below Zero, Season 9, Episode 6, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Lego DC Girls: Super-Villain High
Anger Management
How Do You Know

August 7

Around The World in 80 Days, Season 1, Episode 7, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Jonathan Ross Show, Season 18, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Death on the Nile (1978)
Daddy Day Care
Easy A
Good Luck Chuck

August 8

Diana, DOCUMENTARY
Bruce Willis, The Unbreakable, DOCUMENTARY
Are You The One?, Season 8, COMPLETE SEASON DROP

August 9

The Great Canadian Bake Off, Season 2 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Richard Osman's House Of Games Night, Season 2 FINALE
Buying And Selling, Season 5, COMPLETE SEASON DROP

August 10

Awkward, Seasons 1-5, BOXSET RELEASE 
Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt For Justice, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP

August 11

The Wild Thornberrys, Season 1-3, BOXSET RELEASE

August 12

Alone: Frozen, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Two And A Half Men, Seasons 1-12, BOXSET RELEASE 
Gogglebox UK, Season 18 FINALE
Caddyshack

August 13

Jack And Jill
Annabelle

August 14

Around The World in 80 Days, Season 1 FINALE

August 15

Westworld, Season 4 FINALE
Untold: The Disappearance Of Shannon Matthews, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
The Great Celebrity Bake Off, Season 4 FINALE

August 16

Bake Off: The Professionals, Season 6 FINALE
Expert Witness, Season 1 FINALE
Clifford The Big Red Dog

August 17

Faking It, Seasons 1-3, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
Mathis Family Matters, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP

August 18

Jodie Foster, Hollywood Under The Skin, DOCUMENTARY
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Season 1 TRIPLE EPISODE FINALE

August 19

Invictus
The Boy

August 20

The Rehearsal, Season 1 FINALE
New York Minute
The Rainmaker
Project X

August 22

House of the Dragon, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY

August 23

The Twelve, Season 1 FINALE
Great British History Hunters, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP

August 24

Sherwood, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY

August 26

Back On The Record With Bob Costas, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
The Curse Of Oak Island Specials, Season 9, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
The Dressmaker
IT: Chapter Two

August 27

Talking Tom And Friends, Season 4, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Uncharted

August 28

Alone: The Skills Challenge, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY 
Diana: The Ultimate Truth, DOCUMENTARY

August 30

MTV Video Music Awards 2022, SPECIAL EVENT
Legendary Castles, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Charles I: To Kill A King, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
August 31

Murdered At First Sight, Season 1 FINALE
Besieged Fortresses, Legendary Battles, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Location, Locations, Location Australia, Season 2, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
