According to Mary Beltrán, associate professor of Latinx media studies at the University of Texas at Austin, before Rivera’s role as Santana in the early 2010s, queer Latinas on the screen were often given peripheral storylines that culminated in violence or death. "To a degree, it was an image of queer Latine folks as always in crisis," Beltrán tells Refinery29 Somos. In the 1998 Showtime sitcom Rude Awakening, non-Latinx actor Rain Pryor briefly played Jackie Garcia, a lesbian struggling with a drug addiction. Similarly tragic, ER’s groundbreaking relationship between firefighter Lt. Sandy Lopez, played by Lisa Vidal, and Dr. Kerry Weaver, played by Laura Innes, concluded with Lopez’s death shortly after the birth of their son. This departure represented the end of a historic lesbian TV couple and the loss of one of the few queer Latinas on primetime television to the "bury your gays" trope.