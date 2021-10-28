Why Gabby Rivera Centers Queer Latinx Joy in Her Storytelling

“America Chavez was my first comic book, and I was scared to death. But in that moment, I realized that I have as much right to have that opportunity, to run with that opportunity, and I can also just ask for help,” she says. As the adage goes, ask and it shall be given you. At Marvel, she reached out to editors and asked them to send her pitch and script submissions they receive so that she could study and learn from them. They did. “They gave me all the professional development I needed and then some. That’s now an approach I’m taking with me as I write the script for Juliet Takes a Breath to be a screenplay. I’m asking to read submitted screenplays, and I’m studying them.” Similarly, when she was targeted by #comicsgate and beginning to question her place in the comic world, she leaned on comic creators like Mariko Tamaki, Trinidad Escobar, and G. Willow Wilson who reminded her that she’s actually exactly where she needs to be. “I learned that I have the right to do this. These creators told me, ‘screw what those haters say—they’re going to hate you no matter what—and you deserve to be here,’” she remembers. “That helped me realize that I can do this and that I enjoy doing this. It’s so much fun.”