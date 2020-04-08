Everyone On TikTok Is Rewatching Glee & Noticing The Same Thing

For the past few months, specifically, TikTok users have been revisiting the breakout Ryan Murphy show, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015. On the surface, it's a story about underdogs in a high school glee club who band together and find success through music and community. Upon a rewatch, though, it's actually a downright bonkers series with extreme dialogue, incomprehensible plotlines, and enough cancel-worthy moments that it's hard to believe we let it air for so long. But thank God we did, because these twisted storylines led to two of the greatest characters in TV history: Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) and Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera).