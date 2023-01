On Euphoria, Rue’s race is rarely mentioned and has little to no consequence to the plot. The character is based on creator Sam Levinson’s (a white man) own teenage years in which he battled addiction so the part doesn’t confront Rue’s Blackness head on. But we know that there are Black teen girls dealing with addiction and mental health struggles just like Rue. And what Euphoria does so well, as Nylah Burton writes for Vox, the show “does not glorify drug use, but it also doesn’t demonize drug use or drug users, and that is what makes people so uncomfortable. We are used to narratives that portray Black people with addiction as irredeemable, morally bereft, responsible for their own demise, and lacking qualities like humor and heart,” she writes. “In contrast, Rue is a character who shows us all of the frightening aspects of her disease, but as an audience, we are pushed to have empathy for her anyway.” So when Black girls are stripped of their innocence and disciplined at higher rates and suspended more than their white counterparts, there’s a lack of empathy inherent in these stats. Whether Black girls are dealing with Rue’s issues or not, we deserve the same compassion and understanding that white kids get. Representation isn’t going to solve these systemic issues (abolishing policing and overhauling education departments would be a start), especially when the darker you are, the more exasperated these injustices become, but it can be a small step towards impacting biases that serve as the basis of oppression. Rue is a person first, not a statistic or a trope. There’s a reason Zendaya keeps racking up awards for this role.