I have rewatched The O.C. multiple times since it ended with a devastating Patrick Park montage in 2007, but it’s been at least a couple of years since my last deep dive into the series. The thing that surprised me most this time around is just how skilled Mischa Barton is as Marissa. Playing an “it girl” is hard because by definition. You’re not relatable; you’re the girl everyone wants to be. But Marissa is genuinely likeable. She has this glow about her that is personable and also aspirational — I want to steal her boyfriend and her clothes (yes, even the low rise jeans I have forever sworn off — she’s that good), but also I want her to braid my hair. That is Acting! Every time she enters a room it’s like someone turned the lights up. I don’t think Barton gets enough credit for what she did with that character.