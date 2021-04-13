Now that I’ve seen the pilot… Mariela Romero was probably right. At face value, I don’t think my prepubescent brain could have handled Ryan and Marissa’s overwhelmingly sexy cigarette meet-cute or the horny high school party (the tub threesome!). But it’s more than that. Our introduction to Ryan is sad. His mom abandons him without a hint of a new address — something seriously devastating for me to see even now, at 28. The way Marissa’s “best friends” abandon her in front of her house when she’s drunkenly incapacitated — it’s sad. They don’t even turn her on her side in case she gets sick. How did you feel returning to it as an adult after a t(w)eendom of loving the show?