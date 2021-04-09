Then there are two of the main patients in “Sorry,” Shayne Riley (Kevin Berntson) and Karissa Skolaski (Lisa Schurga). The pair ends up in the emergency room after their wedding day car accident. Shayne and Karissa had only known each other for three months before saying “I do.” Karissa complains that her sister told her that’s “not enough time to get to know someone you’re going to spend the rest of your life with.” This is exactly the kind of mirror image plotline Grey’s Anatomy would traditionally use to force Maggie to consider her own speedy relationship — if she’s moving too fast, if she knows Winston well enough to wed. “Sorry” declines to give Maggie that space to explore her emotions, which could have reenforced her dedication to her series-brightening romance.