Grey’s Anatomy Killed Off A Major Character. This Is What It Means For Meredith

For a moment, it appears DeLuca will survive his assault and overcome his severe wounds. Then he abruptly crashes. As doctors fight to save DeLuca, his beach avatar starts to say goodbye to Meredith. “If I go back and you don’t — I’ll miss you,” Meredith tells DeLuca, whom she dated on and off for seasons . “It’ll be okay Meredith. It will. It’ll be okay,” DeLuca reassures her. He seems to truly believe his words, suggesting the Grey’s Anatomy writers do as well. Then, as a version of DeLuca’s mother Lucia (Nancy La Scala) calls to him from the far side of the “beach,” Andrew announces, “I have to go.” So he does — easily. DeLuca runs across the beach and makes it into Luca’s arms quickly. When Meredith tried to do the same as Derek called to her episodes ago… she fell on her face