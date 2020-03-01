Will Andrew DeLuca Be The Next Doctor To Leave Grey’s Anatomy?

Stock up on the tissues because Alex Karev might not be the only doctor leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. It seems as if Andrew DeLuca could say goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy this season, too. Grey’s director Linda Klein teased that Andrew, played by Giacomo Gianniotti, might be in major trouble."We should be very worried,” she told TV Guide.
Why? Well, it has to do with Grey’s latest episode, in which the surgeon hiked six miles in the snow to get a liver for a young patient. While that’s certainly heroic, the fact that he wasn’t wearing gloves might have ended his career, since he returned to the hospital with severe frostbite on his hands.
“He's a doctor and a surgeon and that's what they need to continue on with their beautiful life," Klein said in regards to DeLuca’s injured hands. "So we should be very worried."
Especially since if his hands don’t heal in 12 hours he could lose one or both of them. That wouldn’t just be bad for DeLuca, but for Grey’s Anatomy fans who aren’t ready to say goodbye to MerLuca just yet. Let’s be honest, though, there aren’t very many — if any — Grey’s Anatomy couples who get a happy ending.
Last month, Gianniotti talked about suffering a career loss that had fans worrying he was leaving the show he joined in 2015. "Today I finally accept defeat, to a long battle I have been in for the last couple weeks in my career,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I’m devastated.”
Gianniotti told TV Guide that the posts weren’t in reference to Grey’s, but after DeLuca’s no good terrible week, can we really believe him? After all, no one knew Alex Karev himself, Justin Chambers, was leaving until it was too late. Either way, we’ll be glued to our screens for the rest of season 16, which is in no way the show’s last.
