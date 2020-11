The promo that airs after “Center” confirms fans really did just see Derek on Grey's Anatomy after five long years away. But, that treat also suggests Meredith is in one of the most alarming medical crises of her life. In the trailer for third episode “My Happy Ending,” we see Meredith looking unwell in a hospital bed. She explains that she is terrified that if she falls asleep, she will never wake up again. Unfortunately, it’s likely Meredith will want to go back to dreaming, since the vision of her beloved late husband is waiting for her there.