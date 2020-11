Not much is known yet about new character Val Ashton. According to Deadline, Val is played by Mackenzie Marsh and is "intelligent" and "fun-loving," but also lonely. She also works in publishing, so it's more likely that she'll be a patient than a doctor or intern. Her IMDB page lists her as appearing in at least three episodes , so if she is a patient, she must have one of those hard-to-crack mystery cases.