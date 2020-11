Absolutely No One Saw That Derek Shepherd Grey’s Anatomy Moment Coming

The excitement about Derek's return was tinged with anxiety because of what it could mean for Meredith. While we can't be certain about what made her pass out at the end of the episode, the preview for next week shows her being treated at Grey-Sloan Memorial, presumably for the coronavirus. In addition to trouble breathing, muscle aches, and more, hallucinations have been identified as possible symptoms of COVID-19 — if Meredith is seeing Derek, her diagnosis might be more serious than we know. Plus, they're both wearing breezy white linen and walking around in paradise...has her husband appeared to help guide her to the afterlife so they can be together? Aw hell.