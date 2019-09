Grey’s Anatomy promised that this year would prove to be the “season of love” for Meredith and so far the series has made good on that assurance. Meredith has now found herself in the middle of a love triangle, leaving many dedicated viewers pondering who she will choose at the end of the day: Link or DeLuca. But while DeLuca may seem like he has an edge on Link right now (last Thursday’s episode concluded with him and Meredith in the midst of a steamy lip lock), there’s one clue that proves Meredith won’t choose DeLuca on Grey's Anatomy when all is said and done. In general, DeLuca has proven himself to be fairly likable since he first scrubbed into Grey’s. He’s charming, attractive, and genuinely seems to care about his patients. All of these things would seem to make him an ideal partner for Meredith, and yet in these past few episodes, he’s fallen short on those standards and demonstrated why he may not actually be anything resembling endgame.