"[Showrunner] Krista Vernoff said she wanted to tell a story about a woman being with a younger man and how that can be empowering and sexy," Gianniotti said. "Often, in Hollywood, men are usually portrayed with leading women being 20 years younger than them, and it’s very normal and nobody bats an eye ... Krista said, ‘I would like to tell that story and kind of flip that on its head."