Grey's Anatomy, TV's soon-to-be longest running medical drama series, has officially returned to our screens. The show's 15th midseason premiere marks not only the end of a storm (wind and otherwise), but also the beginning of something new.
When viewers last saw the doctor' of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital the power was flickering on and off, odd pairings were trapped in elevators, and Nico (Alex Landi) and Levi (Jake Borelli) were enjoying a steamy make-out session in an ambulance parked outside. "Shelter From The Storm" picks off right where things left off, and of course there is chaos before the calm.
Trapped in elevator number one is Teddy (Kim Raver), Owen (Kevin McKidd), and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone). Seeing as the first two are expecting a baby together, a bombshell which Teddy dropped in the midseason finale, things are tense to say the least. It doesn't take long for Amelia to deduce that something is up between the former friends-turned enemies-turned lovers-turned awkward colleagues (?) That's when Owen spills the beans, and Amelia is speechless, though that doesn't last long.
Not even a whole two commercial breaks later, these three began going at each other's throats. Understandably, Owen and Amelia are pissed that Teddy has known about the baby for weeks and is still parading around Grey Sloan, yet said nothing. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) tried to tell her. If I remember correctly, she told her more than once, as did Maggie (Kelly McCreary). Amelia also grew increasingly jealous as the chemistry between Teddy and Owen was put on full display during a makeshift elevator operation performed by the latter two.
By the episode's end, Amelia comes to terms with the baby news, and though Owen assures her that nothing is ever going to happen between himself and Teddy again, she lets him go. At least for now. According to her, Owen has options, and she wants him to explore them all before making a decision. On one hand, this is a good thing. As far as some long-term Grey's fans are concerned, Teddy and Owen are endgame. Every time they've tried to get together something has got in their way. Could this finally be their chance? Only the rest of the season will tell.
Owen isn't the only doc around these parts with options, either. Meredith is trapped in the elevator with one of her suitors. DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) has clearly been praying to the surgical Gods that this moment occurred because he's absolutely smitten with being this close to Mer – uninterrupted. The feeling doesn't seem to be mutual, but after DeLuca starts speaking in Italian and they began bonding over the experience of having doctor parents, Meredith seems to warm up to the idea of dating her subordinate.
Too bad she doesn't have time to think about her dating life right now. CeCe (Caroline Clay), the beloved matchmaker patient is desperately in need of an organ transplant. Adding insult to injury though, the organs are trapped in yet another elevator occupied by Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Taryn (Jaicy Elliot.)
Bailey and Taryn are trapped with the deceased patient whose organs CeCe will be receiving. Their shared anxiousness leads to a whole lot of heavy breathing and mini panic attacks, but fortunately they are rescued first by Alex (Justin Chambers), Jackson (Jesse Williams), Link (Chris Carmack), and Dahlia (Sophia Taylor Ali). Off to the O.R. they go to salvage the organs, just as the other elevator doors open up.
Meredith and DeLuca's almost make-out session is put on hold as the rush off to help CeCe. The latter, who brings a special sort of charm to Mer's life, seems like she's going to make it. Unfortunately, in true Grey's fashion she codes at the last minute and dies, leaving Meredith – and really all of us watching at home – heartbroken.
The episode ends with Meredith saying her goodbyes to CeCe. The voiceover talks about how storms make us stronger in the end. The entire concept is a beautiful metaphor for Meredith's life. If anyone has endured the worst the universe has to offer, it's her. Yet she's still as strong as ever. But, Meredith thanks CeCe for helping her see that in addition to her being strong, she can also have fun.
That's exactly what Mer intends to do now that she's got DeLuca and Link vying for her heart. And I for one couldn't be more excited to see what fun is coming for these three next.
