A lot of drama is packed into the finale, but there was one bright spot. Nico (Alex Landi) and Levi (Jake Borelli) — aka Glasses — finally got together. For most of the episode, Glasses, obviously still hurt by Nico's rejection last week, was snippy in his comments. But after Nico exits the clinic (a total no-no during a storm) and literally gets the wind knocked out of him, Glasses comes to his aid. With the wind so strong, they're forced to take shelter in an ambulance where they have a heart-to-heart. Nico doesn't want to deal with the drama and shame that comes with Levi "coming out of the closet." Levi stands up for himself and reveals that he had always known he was attracted to men, but it wasn't until Nico kissed him a few days (weeks? I'm never sure in the world of Grey's) that everything just felt right. And how does Nico respond? The best way possible, of course, and the two kiss. Finally, someone besides Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers), who spent this episode on their second honeymoon (i.e. at home thanks to the windstorm) are feeling the love this season.