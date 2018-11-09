Meanwhile Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) are on incredibly rocky ground. Turns out Jackson's been cheating emotionally with both someone named Kate and April, though that's not how Jackson sees it. In a truly douchebag move, he flips this whole debacle on Maggie and says that the reason he's been seeking comfort in other women's phone lines, like his ex-wife's, is because Maggie is so closed off about her feelings. Hmm, it's amazing that Jackson never stopped to consider that she's so closed off because who would want to open up to someone who you suspect isn't over their ex? No one. Maggie's suspicions weren't wrong, either. Jackson eventually confesses that he can't stop confiding in April nor thinking about what could've been between them now that he's found God. (Answer: nothing, because April is happily married to someone else.) This causes Maggie to leave in tears, and I can't say I blame her. Sure, she might have some issues, but Jackson needs to step down from his high horse and remember that the common denominator in all his failed relationships (Stephanie, April, and now Maggie) is him.