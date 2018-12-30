Grey’s Anatomy Is Diving Right Into Meredith’s Love Life When It Returns

The mid-season finale of Grey’s Anatomy may have left things on a literal windy note, but when the show returns on January 17, some doctors will have more to worry about than just a storm — specifically, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo.)
The episode, titled “Shelter From the Storm,” will pick up right where the finale left off. Bad weather has the power flickering on and off, but Meredith and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) manage to emerge from the elevator they were trapped together in. No telling yet how long it takes them to get out, but it’s safe to say the time in there was probably awkward, given that before they got stuck, DeLuca poured his heart out to a shell-shocked Meredith.
Meredith’s big-eyed reaction to his words was likely due to poor timing, as DeLuca’s confession came right after Meredith had just accepted an invitation to get drinks with new Grey Sloan doctor, Link (Chris Carmack). Insert Grey’s Anatomy’s latest love triangle. Adding more awkwardness the situation is the fact that all three parties will come face to face in the premiere, as evidenced in photos of the episode.
Showrunner Krista Vernoff previously teased that season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy would be a special one for Meredith. After a rollercoaster few years of losing her husband and focusing solely on her job, the series said they would be introducing love back into Meredith’s life.
“The world has gone so dark that we all need a little light and relief in our entertainment, and nothing spells relief like a playful, happy, open-to-love Meredith Grey,” Vernoff previously told The Hollywood Reporter.
So far, the journey to love has been a pretty slow burn with Meredith only hesitantly agreeing to work with a matchmaker patient named CeCe (Caroline Clay) to find a new beau. Fortunately, it seems like the mid-season premiere will finally bring the kind of fast-paced, steamy doctor drama fans have been missing.
In addition to love drama, the doctors of Grey Sloan will also be “left scrambling to save their patients’ lives, including Meredith, who desperately needs to get to Cece for her heart transplant,” according to the episode’s logline. The outcome of Owen, Amelia, and Teddy’s complicated situation will also be revealed.
DeLuca and Link are no Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy, but this love triangle will most definitely make the mid-season premiere worth watching.
