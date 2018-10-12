Of course this means that Maggie broke patient-doctor confidentiality and could face severe disciplinary action. But given that plenty of Grey's Sloan doctors do much worse and still keep their jobs, she's probably in the clear. If not, she'll have plenty of free time to go out with Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) from Station 19, who has an adorable crush on her and asked her out. Is this the end of Jaggie? After Jackson's ghost routine, let's hope so. As far as what else is coming next, Maggie has opened a whole can of worms with her slip of the lip, and it's only a matter of time before Teddy returns and Amelia finds out about her and Owen's past tryst.