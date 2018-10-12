Grey's Anatomy's season of love is finally starting to heat up and episode 4 just might be the hottest so far. And, no, not because of any sultry sex scenes, but because it's the first half of a Grey's/Station 19 crossover event.
The episode kicks off with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) pondering over her late mother's advice about being honest and truthful. Maggie (Kelly McCreary) is having the hardest time with this concept as she juggles feelings about Jackson's (Jesse Williams) disappearance act and that little...or rather massive secret known as Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen's (Kevin McKidd) baby. Seriously, she looks as though she's about to burst at any minute. More on this later.
Meanwhile, Meredith is gearing up for her first matchmaker-arranged date. At first she's not too enthused, especially since her matchmaker isn't into photos, thus she has no idea what to expect. Fortunately, she meets John, aka former How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor and the two immediately hit it off. But get this, he wasn't her original date. Turns out the "John" Meredith was supposed to be meeting was cozying up to her current John's date instead. This totally would've made for an amazing "how we met" story years down the line, but of course, John fucked everything up just as quickly as they got good.
During a post-date stroll, he ignorantly commented that single moms are desperate daters. Meredith, using all the restraint in the world, respectfully read him for filth and made it clear that her kids don't hold her back in anything, or make her desperate for love, before strutting away in a very chic trench coat á la Olivia Pope. It sucks to see this happen, because Meredith really deserves to be happy. Let me say that again in case the Grey's Anatomy Gods didn't hear me the first time. Meredith really deserves to be happy. Alas, it's just not her time yet, and I guess it's a good thing John was honest before Mer got in too deep.
Speaking of going deep, Alex (Justin Chambers) is a sinking ship as Chief of Surgery. After what seems to be maybe a week on the job, he's already ready to quit and return to just being a surgeon. But after encountering a desperate patient with no insurance and receiving an un-peppy pep talk from Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Alex finally rises to the occasion and proves that he is worthy of the promotion Bailey (Chandra Wilson) has given him. He's just really going to need to work on making things happen without all of the extra whining and breaking hospital protocols. Oh yeah, how he helped his patient is by basically committing insurance fraud. But who needs honesty when you're the Chief, right?
Okay, back to Maggie. Remember how she's just bursting and itching to spill the beans about Teddy? Yeah, ya girl finally did just that. As one of her patients began to succumb to a heart condition, the patient's husband refused to face reality that his wife was dying or tell their son the truth. This pushed Maggie over the edge. She could no longer deal with dishonest people or with being dishonest herself. Luckily, she didn't tell Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) the news directly, instead deciding to shift the burden over to a shocked Meredith.
Of course this means that Maggie broke patient-doctor confidentiality and could face severe disciplinary action. But given that plenty of Grey's Sloan doctors do much worse and still keep their jobs, she's probably in the clear. If not, she'll have plenty of free time to go out with Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) from Station 19, who has an adorable crush on her and asked her out. Is this the end of Jaggie? After Jackson's ghost routine, let's hope so. As far as what else is coming next, Maggie has opened a whole can of worms with her slip of the lip, and it's only a matter of time before Teddy returns and Amelia finds out about her and Owen's past tryst.
Speaking of past trysts, turns out that Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link somehow know each other. Like they really know each other, as he called her by her birth name, Brooke. How exactly this is, is TBD. But something tells me that the truth won't make Alex too happy.
