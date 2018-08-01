As Grey's Anatomy approaches its 15th season, the Shonda Rhimes series is keeping things fresh by pulling at our early-2000s heartstrings. Chris Carmack will be joining the show as an orthopedic surgeon known as an "Ortho God," according to The Hollywood Reporter, fresh off his role as Will Lexington on Nashville. More importantly, I think, the newcomer played Luke Ward on The O.C. Welcome to the ER, bitch!!!!
News of Carmack's arrival comes a few months after we learned that Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew won't be returning for the following season. The only thing that could make up for the departure of Dr. Arizona Robbins and Dr. April Kepner would be if Rhimes continued in the vein of Carmack and brought Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson, and Mischa Barton on board as well. Nashville's Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere should come too.
Advertisement
Grey's Anatomy will return to ABC on September 27 at 8 p.m. EST.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement