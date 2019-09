Shonda Rhimes confirmed earlier this month that Capshaw and Drew would not be returning to Grey's Anatomy following the 14th season. The news shook fans, some of whom blamed the shocking decision on star Ellen Pompeo's (Meredith Grey) recent pay increase. Pompeo has since denied these allegations and defended her right to negotiate for what she believes she's worth. It's worth noting that more than one woman can and should be able to make a competitive rate in any given office or TV set.