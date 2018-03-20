Story from TV Shows

Grey's Anatomy Fans Made The Most Impressive Tribute For Sarah Drew & Jessica Capshaw

Madison Medeiros
Photo: Courtesy of ABC
Grey's Anatomy fans took their love for departing stars Sarah Drew (Dr. April Kepner) and Jessica Capshaw (Dr. Arizona Robbins) to new heights on Monday after they hired a plane to fly a sweet message over ABC's Prospect Studios.
The fans, according to People, raised more than $1,000 dollars on GoFundMe to pay for the aerial banner that read, "We [love] Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw." The fund also notes that any extra money raised would be donated to a charity both of the actresses support.
Though flying a sign over a studio is risky — what if they were in the middle of shooting a scene?! — both Drew and Capshaw confirmed on Twitter that they saw and adored all of the fan support.
"When you break for lunch and you see that your fans have organised a plane to fly a plane over your studio carrying a banner to show their love," she tweeted. "I mean — wow! It's difficult to put into words how moved @JessicaCapshaw and I are by you all. Thank you so much!"
Capshaw added, "There are no words...We [love] you all!!"
Drew also shared a photo of her staring into the sky with Capshaw to admire their heartfelt gift.
The real treasure, however, came from fan comments.
"You guys have really changed lives," one fan wrote. "As a gay Christian, seeing two characters who represent two parts of my identity being such close friends has helped me so much. And I'm thankful for that."
Shonda Rhimes confirmed earlier this month that Capshaw and Drew would not be returning to Grey's Anatomy following the 14th season. The news shook fans, some of whom blamed the shocking decision on star Ellen Pompeo's (Meredith Grey) recent pay increase. Pompeo has since denied these allegations and defended her right to negotiate for what she believes she's worth. It's worth noting that more than one woman can and should be able to make a competitive rate in any given office or TV set.
Other fans have declared that while they'll continue to watch through the end of the season to answer some of their burning questions — Will April die? How will Jackson cope with his ex-wife's departure? Where will Arizona head next? — they won't be tuning in for any subsequent seasons. That's some serious dedication.
Thankfully, fans won't have to miss Drew for too long. The actress recently announced she'd be heading to CBS for the reboot of Cagney & Lacey, in which she'll portray police officer Cagney alongside Law & Order: SVU's Michelle Hurd, who will play Lacey. Who knows, it the pilot gets picked up, fans might just be sending Drew another aerial message!
