Grey's Anatomy Adds A Familiar Face To Its Cast

As Grey's Anatomy approaches its 15th season, the Shonda Rhimes series is keeping things fresh by pulling at our early-2000s heartstrings. Chris Carmack will be joining the show as an orthopaedic surgeon known as an "Ortho God," according to The Hollywood Reporter, fresh off his role as Will Lexington on Nashville. More importantly, I think, the newcomer played Luke Ward on The O.C. Welcome to the ER, bitch!!!!
News of Carmack's arrival comes a few months after we learned that Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew won't be returning for the following season. The only thing that could make up for the departure of Dr. Arizona Robbins and Dr. April Kepner would be if Rhimes continued in the vein of Carmack and brought Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson, and Mischa Barton on board as well. Nashville's Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere should come too.
Grey's Anatomy will return to ABC on 27th September with a UK release TBC.
