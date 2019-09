Meanwhile, Maggie comes face to face with the last person she wants to see. Yes that means Jackson (Jesse Williams) . Understandably, she's still pissed about his disappearing act and becomes even more annoyed when he walks through the hospital's door and tries to act like everything's great. They spend the rest of the day working on separate sides of Grey Sloan, but eventually reconcile, though not before Maggie gives Jackson a taste of his own medicine. Maggie – though she excepts his apology – tells him that she's about to embark on a "searching for the meaning of life" journey of her own, which will involve her first love: working on hearts.