After that literal baby bombshell, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) dropped on Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in episode 4, it's a shame Grey's Anatomy made us wait two whole weeks for the fallout. Luckily, the end result was sort of worth it. I only say sort of because a few people still don't know about that bombshell. But more on that later.
Teddy (Kim Raver) is officially back, and Meredith has a bone to pick with her. This becomes abundantly clear when Meredith "accidentally" runs into her at the park. Teddy is just sitting there enjoying the view and the sweet sound of children screaming in the background, when Meredith hits her with a "we need to talk" text message. Initially, Teddy lies about being in a different time zone, but after Meredith prompts her to turn around and waves, Teddy realizes her cover is blown.
Advertisement
Meredith invites Teddy back to her house to talk, and they do so while Meredith struggles to bake chocolate (not chocolate chip) cookies for Zola's school bake sale. Teddy steps in to help, and this becomes the most relatable scene that I've witnessed on Grey's in a long time. Seriously, there's something about cooking (and eating) with friends that makes you want to open up and spill your guts, and that's exactly what Teddy does.
It takes a couple of cookie batches and some small talk, but Teddy eventually reveals that she's loved Owen (Kevin McKidd) since she first met him in Iraq. Because he was engaged at the time, she settled for being a friend, something she's come to regret over the years. Now that she's carrying his child, Teddy believes it would be best for everyone if she just disappeared to Germany. Meredith isn't having it. She shares how devastating it was to grow up without a father and urges Teddy to reconsider co-parenting with Owen.
Meanwhile, Maggie comes face to face with the last person she wants to see. Yes that means Jackson (Jesse Williams). Understandably, she's still pissed about his disappearing act and becomes even more annoyed when he walks through the hospital's door and tries to act like everything's great. They spend the rest of the day working on separate sides of Grey Sloan, but eventually reconcile, though not before Maggie gives Jackson a taste of his own medicine. Maggie – though she excepts his apology – tells him that she's about to embark on a "searching for the meaning of life" journey of her own, which will involve her first love: working on hearts.
Advertisement
Speaking of hearts, Alex's (Justin Chambers) didn't get broken! Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link's (Chris Carmack) happy reunion at the end of the last episode had me a little worried. We come to find out the two doctors went to college together and also worked side-by-side waiting tables. We still don't know a lot about Link's background, and given that this is Grey's, I expect that fact will change very soon. But at least we know now that it doesn't involve any romantic feelings for Jo, whom Link thinks of as a sister.
Owen and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) were too busy
stalking making sure Betty (Peyton Kennedy) didn't ditch school to do drugs and rekindling their relationship to notice that Teddy is still in town and pregnant at that. But given the advice Meredith gave to her, I suspect they'll know very, very soon.
Advertisement