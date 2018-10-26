It takes a couple of cookie batches and some small talk, but Teddy eventually reveals that she's loved Owen (Kevin McKidd) since she first met him in Iraq. Because he was engaged at the time, she settled for being a friend, something she's come to regret over the years. Now that she's carrying his child, Teddy believes it would be best for everyone if she just disappeared to Germany. Meredith isn't having it. She shares how devastating it was to grow up without a father and urges Teddy to reconsider co-parenting with Owen.