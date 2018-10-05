For example, during the last week of that month, the ABC medical drama was shooting episodes 5, 6, and 7, with scripts written through mid-season. That also suggests earlier season 15 episodes also filmed during September. Since Jesse Williams cannot be on two sets at once, it seems likely Grey’s simply had to craft a sensible explanation for Jackson’s short-term absence. Now, with Jackson’s post near-death experience search for meaning, the show has one.