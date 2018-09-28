Then, there were time jumps during seasons 11 and 12 to deal with the death of Derek Shepard (Patrick Dempsey). And there’s the simple question of how long a pre-Grey's Meredith traveling through Europe and how much earlier that backpacking trip took place ahead of the three-season long “year” that is the start of Grey’s Anatomy. And the fact that people can’t decide if those three seasons represent 2004 into 2005 or 2006 into 2007 (in real life, the series starts in 2005, but season 3 wrapped in 2007). These people have gone through a lot!