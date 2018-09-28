Per usual Grey's Anatomy doesn't disappoint when it comes to dramatic premieres — it's even better when we get two hours. The 15th season, affectionately dubbed the "season of love" picks up directly after Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex's (Justin Chambers) wedding and finds Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) rolling around in bed together.
I mean, the kiss they shared at the end of last season was sort of hot, but really? This is absolutely NOT the pairing fans want, need or deserve. I'd like to remind everyone that DeLuca and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) were once a thing. So, no. Girl code. Fortunately for us, this tryst is all a dream. And as it turns out, Meredith has been having a lot of these lusty fantasies lately, all featuring Grey Sloan doctors. But she remains convinced that she's totally fine focusing on work and her family. More on this later.
A hungover DeLuca walks to work with Maggie and Jackson (Jesse Williams), and somehow finds the strength of Superman, saving them both from being hit by a car. The bike rider peddling beside them across the street wasn't as lucky though. Jackson, still reeling from April's (Sarah Drew) wedding last season, is shaken up – more than what he should be. Maggie tries to be supportive, but as we've come to realize over the last few seasons, relationships aren't her strong point. Neither is communication, as demonstrated when she thinks Jackson proposes to her. He didn't. Or...did he? I'm still not entirely sure. He's been through a lot lately – the Harper Avery situation, April's departure, and now this brush with death. It's leading to a downward spiral, which Maggie diagnoses as PTSD. This is something I definitely want to see explored this season, so hopefully this isn't the last we hear of this. Jaggie conclude their little heart-to-heart by saying their first "I love you's." Not sure how long this couple will last, but I'm rooting for them.
You know who I'm not rooting for? Grey Sloan's newest doctor Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack). Seriously, they could've kept this slow-mo of him walking into a trauma room with Nico Kim (Alex Landi) by his side. Link calls himself the "Ortho God." Ha. *Laughs in Calliope Torres* Please try again, new guy. He seems talented. I'll give him that, but he reeks of ego and hitting on Meredith, literally, right after meeting her wasn't cute at all. I won't pass too much judgment on him though, since Grey's was in desperate need of new man candy. But trust, I've got my eye on him.
Jo and Alex, on the other hand, have got their eyes on everything but their honeymoon, which they came back from early right as Jo had a brilliant idea. In case you forgot, the two of them were supposed to be moving to Boston for Jo's fellowship. That's no longer happening. Jo and Alex love Grey Sloan and Seattle too much. Jo, stepping into her power, convinces Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to create a special fellowship just for her. And Alex, well, Grey's fans, you're looking at the hospital's new (interim) Chief of Surgery. Boy, if Izzie could see him now.
Now what we've all been waiting for: the outcome of Teddy's (Kim Raver) return to Seattle. She pops up at Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia's (Caterina Scorsone) house unannounced. (Side note: This is never a good idea.) Betty (Peyton Kennedy) answers the door, and Teddy pretends to have the wrong house after misinterpreting that Betty's son Leo is actually Owen and Amelia's child. Teddy immediately goes to Grey Sloan to turn down the interim Chief job Bailey offered her and flee before Owen sees her. In true Grey's fashion, they meet in the elevator. Super awkward. Oh yeah, because Teddy's still pregnant, and as she later admits to Maggie, who treats her for a blood clot, it's Owen's baby. Of course, Owen and Amelia are completely oblivious to this information. Still Amelia feels the competition for Owen's heart is on and decides to give her own "pick me, choose me, love me" speech. Despite initial hesitation, the two decide they want to be together, but this is only the beginning. Their bliss will no doubt be short-lived, because Raver is a regular this season. In other words, Teddy will be back.
So, back to Meredith. Maybe it was seeing everyone else find happiness this episode. Maybe it was all the sex dreams. Maybe it was the fact that she treated a matchmaker (with a bad heart of all things), who made it clear that everyone deserves love. No matter what it was, the message came through loud and clear. I noticed she wasn't wearing Derek's ferry-boat scrub cap, which means Meredith is ready to find love again. Just please, please, please don't let it be with DeLuca, or Link, or anyone else at Grey Sloan this season.
Seriously.
