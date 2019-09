A hungover DeLuca walks to work with Maggie and Jackson (Jesse Williams), and somehow finds the strength of Superman, saving them both from being hit by a car. The bike rider peddling beside them across the street wasn't as lucky though. Jackson, still reeling from April's (Sarah Drew) wedding last season, is shaken up – more than what he should be. Maggie tries to be supportive, but as we've come to realize over the last few seasons, relationships aren't her strong point. Neither is communication, as demonstrated when she thinks Jackson proposes to her. He didn't. Or...did he? I'm still not entirely sure. He's been through a lot lately – the Harper Avery situation April's departure , and now this brush with death. It's leading to a downward spiral, which Maggie diagnoses as PTSD. This is something I definitely want to see explored this season, so hopefully this isn't the last we hear of this. Jaggie conclude their little heart-to-heart by saying their first "I love you's." Not sure how long this couple will last, but I'm rooting for them.