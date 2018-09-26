Grey's Anatomy first premiered on ABC in 2005, bringing with it a diverse group of doctors and an array of real-life issues ranging from equal pay to immigration. Medical dramas may be more commonplace on TV today, but Grey's has continued to stay relevant, not only because of its plotlines that make us sob for hours (okay, maybe even years), but also because it’s never failed to amplify strong women and throw them into relatable situations that demonstrate just how fearless and powerful they are.
At a time when so many viewers are searching for representation, Grey’s continues to be a TV trailblazer, using its platform to present situations that challenge preconceived notions about women — something that keeps us coming back season after season. That’s why, ahead of the 15th season premiere on September 27, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, we’re taking a look back at some of the series’ most groundbreaking moments for women — from Cristina and Meredith’s iconic friendship to Jo’s powerful domestic-violence story.