At a time when so many viewers are searching for representation, Grey’s continues to be a TV trailblazer, using its platform to present situations that challenge preconceived notions about women — something that keeps us coming back season after season. That’s why, ahead of the 15th season premiere on September 27, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, we’re taking a look back at some of the series’ most groundbreaking moments for women — from Cristina and Meredith’s iconic friendship to Jo’s powerful domestic-violence story.