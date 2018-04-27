THAT STATEMENT YES. THIS IS EVERYTHING. THE CATHERINE FOX FOUNDATION #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/DUvLcBeQ9o— Mag ???♀️ (@Magflower__) April 27, 2018
Yes! Go Jackson naming the foundation after Catherine ? #GreysAnatomy— . (@coachtamitaylor) April 27, 2018
The Catherine Fox Foundation #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/sy6qrlIoM7— Annomenia (@Annomenia) April 27, 2018
Yasss I like it...tear it down and build it back up "Catherine Fox Foundation" #GreysAnatomy #TGIT pic.twitter.com/ehRRLJNNCG— Ms. Officer (@50Shades_AKAN) April 27, 2018
Watched the "Catherine Fox" foundation scene. They busted their asses to save their own. For all the women whose families did suffer, without a trust fund & private planes, cuz they stood up to predators what a smack in the face to see Catherine "the enabler" get off the hook.— Tracy (@JustaThought47) April 27, 2018
Ok more and more I am literally nauseous about the foundation being renamed for Catherine...she’s sypathietic but she helped silence and derail the career of women while she prospered under their attacker...just NO!— The Nightingale (@Moonorchid) April 27, 2018
So Catherine spends her adult life enabling her sick father-in-law and silencing his victims but it’s okay to rename the foundation after her?! WHAT?! #GreysAnatomy— Mandy (@MRobbins92) April 27, 2018
So we change the name of the AVERY to Fox Foundation even thou momma Avery KNEW ALL ALONG?! Well I guess I’m closed minded cuz I don’t get it. Seriously @shondarhimes Seriously?! #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/uaarPs81BP— Kls (@kells0509) April 27, 2018
Will renaming the foundation after Catherine work...when she was the one who headed the NDAs with these women... #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/kA5fFXLsI8— ❤️RayRay❤️ (@AngelDessyy) April 27, 2018