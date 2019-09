Charlie Rose Is Getting A New Show Because We Don't Care About The Women He Hurt

Charlie Rose even getting this potential opportunity says something about us, the viewership in America. During the second Billy Bush redemption attempt four months ago, I warned that every other one of these men who’d actually suffered some form of negative consequences for their awful actions would be watching what Bush was doing and taking notes on the public’s reaction. And while some people (myself included) said they wouldn’t be giving him the time of day, just as I feared, there were plenty of folks lined up to take the bait. People fawned over his New York Times op-ed. They gave glowing reviews of his appearance on Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show. They lined up the false equivalencies for why it was OK to not only forgive Bush but to give him the spotlight. “There are other men who did worse!” they said.