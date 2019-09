Malcom has spoken out about sexual misconduct in fashion before. In a blog post in February, titled "How To Protect Yourself As A Woman In The Fashion Industry," she said that models who "didn't play along" with "handsy photographers and editors" were branded as "hard to work with" and "cold." "Dealing with these people was a constant balancing act; how to come across as ‘cool’ and ‘fun’ without getting assaulted," she continued. "It was being in a position where you were being worn down, where you couldn’t come out and say a hard ‘no’ because of the power imbalance. And, if the worst did happen, it was keeping quiet, bottling up the pain inside, and dealing with it in all your future relationships and endeavors."